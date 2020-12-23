As 2020 winds down, the Reveille will be taking time to reflect on the past year and everything that’s happened — from fires to a pandemic, Cloverdale has persevered. Despite barriers, the town came together for socially distanced or virtual events, supporting local businesses and more.
Over the coming two weeks, we’ll be sharing with you some of the highlights of the year.
The beginning of the year brought another restaurant favorite to Cloverdale, as El Milagro opened in the old Owl Café building. Owners Marco Zamora, Alan Valverde and Julio Vasquez opened the eatery after all working in restaurants for a long time. Getting to open their own restaurant was “like a miracle come to life,” Zamora said in a January interview with the Reveille. El Milagro’s name — which means “the miracle” — is a reminder of that.
On Jan. 29, the Reveille reported on changes happening at the Trading Post. Under new management, the Trading Post planned to offer a broader type of food and to expand its focus to nightly dinners and a fast casual dining model for those looking for food on the go. Looking forward, the folks at the Trading Post talked about wanting to make the space a community institution for Cloverdale.
Also in January, Flavor Fiesta opened in Furber Plaza. Owner Ramiro Martinez decided to open up shop in Cloverdale because he noticed that he had customers from the northern part of Sonoma County coming in to a location he had in Windsor to get sweet treats that they couldn’t get closer to home.
In mid-January, Zini’s Diner opened under new ownership. Javier Mondragon-Hernandez and his wife Carmen took over ownership of the diner from Chris Ambrosini. Mondragon-Hernandez started as an employee of Zini’s in 2015 after already having amassed 20 years of restaurant industry experience.
March 15 will be a day that most local restaurants won’t forget — it’s when an order came down from the state saying that all wineries, breweries and clubs had to closed their doors and that all restaurants were able to operate at 50% capacity. On the evening of March 16, the California Department of Health recommended that restaurants close for in-restaurant dining and only operate via drive-thru, pick-up or delivery.
When Mike Nixon, owner of Papa’s Pizza, came back to his shop after listening to Newsom’s March 15 press conference, he walked into an open bar full of understanding individuals.
“Absolutely everyone was understanding. Everybody finished off their beers,” and then left, Nixon said in an interview on March 16. “They were happy, they knew that we were going to still be able to be there for them.”
Nixon then announced through Papa’s’ social media pages that the pizzeria would continue to stay open for take-out or delivery, but wouldn’t be accepting dine-in customers. A visual representation of the decision, the dining chairs were all stacked upside down on the tables, with large plastic sheets covering everything.
“Everything is going up, on top of this,” said Monique Evans, owner of Moe’s Eagles Nest Deli on March 16. “It’s been really hard to catch up from the fire, to catch up from the last two years on top of trying to run a business. Even though this has been established for a long time, we have been trying our best to make it so (the business) is smooth sailing on its own. This is just putting us that much farther behind the ball.”
“We’re doing our darndest and our best to keep things afloat, but it’s definitely been a struggle,” Evans said.
In an effort to get food to Cloverdalians while remedying a decrease in demand from restaurants, Cloverdale-based Lantern Farms partnered with Shannon Moore of Flour Girl to deliver weekly farm boxes to community members who signed up for their farm box list.
The economic toll on Cloverdale’s arts-based nonprofits due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent shelter-in-place order is undeniable. Local arts nonprofits like the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center (CPAC) and the Cloverdale Arts Alliance (CAA) have been left in the lurch, unable to host events or performances that would otherwise have helped the nonprofits continue to fund their operations.
“Without the donations of our generous donors, we just simply can’t operate. Without performances, we simply don’t get donors or paid tickets,” said Tania Richardson, president of the CPAC board of directors, in a mid-April interview.
According to Richardson, even a full theater isn’t enough for them to break even on many of the performances the theater has, and they rely on sponsorships from board members, community members or businesses to help stay afloat. She noted that CPAC had to temporarily lay off its artistic director.
For both CPAC and CAA, the pandemic was compounded with the impact of years of fires.
The arts alliance’s November fundraiser was canceled in the aftermath of the Kincade Fire and, after a summer of waiting for the pandemic to calm down enough to be able to host Friday Night Live Concerts, the concerts never came.
“We’re in survival mode,” he said in April (before the decision to cancel Friday Night Live was made), noting that spring is usually when CAA has less money in their coffers, but that the funds inevitably beef up following Friday Night Live.
It’s hard enough opening a business in a normal year, let alone during a pandemic. That didn’t stop Wolf House from opening up on East 1st Street, though.
“Luckily before the shutdown we were actually delivering our first wholesale accounts on March 20. After the governor decided to have everyone shelter in place, every wholesaler canceled their orders,” owner Dwayne Moran told the Reveille in April. “We were kind of devastated because that was the one revenue source we could still have while we were doing the corrections and modifications for opening.”
Once California’s Alcohol and Beverage Control (ABC) began to temporarily loosen up regulations surrounding the sale of alcohol to-go, Moran said that they took the opportunity to begin distributing beers in Mason jars.
On May 7, the Sonoma County health officer revised the county’s shelter-in-place order to allow some retail businesses, such as clothing stores and bookstores, to reopen for curbside pick-up and delivery. While the partial reopening of some businesses allowed for expanded sales, for some of the businesses in Cloverdale’s downtown core, a portion of which operate by selling clothing, the change brought with it a lot of questions.
“I honestly feel like a lot of us really don’t know what we should be doing, and we have to seek out our own information,” said Erin Turko, owner of Erin Mavis and Heart City on East First Street, told the Reveille in May.
Chief among her concerns was the fact that the county was opening up more options for businesses, but not enough to where she could staff her small business beyond herself.
“Throwing this extra job at us with curbside — it is not a plus — I think it was a way of appeasing people who were pushing for things to be open. Now it means I can’t be out doing deliveries, because I have to be waiting here for people who are picking up,” she said.
When asked about the new shelter-in-place direction, Kelley Voss from Voss Signature Vintage on North Cloverdale Boulevard echoed Turko’s confusion.
“To me it’s not much of a change, because selling clothing curbside was really a head-scratcher,” she said. “I think whoever made that decision knows nothing about retail or shopping.”
While the May order pushed more businesses to build an online presence and to think about how to adapt to the constantly changing nature of shopping in a COVID world, it contributed to confusion among local business owners.
At the end of May, the Reveille announced that it would be moving out of its North Cloverdale Boulevard office — a result of a continued decrease in revenue due to the pandemic. At the end of May, the Reveille also announced that it would be halting print versions of its papers — a sad development in the fight to keep hyperlocal newspapers alive.
In the middle of June Laurie Kneeland, owner of Mail Center, Etc. announced that she would be closing her doors at the end of the month. In its 14 years of operation in Cloverdale the business became a sort-of community hub — it served as a See’s Candies selling venue directly benefiting the Cloverdale Kiwanis Key Club, a ticket vendor for the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, an occasional meeting place for the Kiwanis Club of Cloverdale, a secondary donation collection location for places like the Cloverdale Food Pantry, among other things.
Toward the end of summer, a sign popped up at the former Mary’s Pizza Shack building in Furber Plaza announcing that Mountain Mike’s Pizza would be heading in.
“We were presented with the site almost three years ago. We thought about it back then, at that time we were busy with a couple of other opportunities. We did consider it back then when it was initially brought up to us” said Chandi Hospitality President Sonu Chandi. “We had been negotiating before the pandemic with the landlord, but as soon as COVID hit we put it on pause — we were nervous just like any other business with what was going to happen.”
Chandi Hospitality owns and operates 14 Mountain Mike’s locations. While Chandi said in October that the pizzeria planned to open its doors in late November, Mountain Mike’s is now schedule to open on Dec. 29.
