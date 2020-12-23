As 2020 winds down, the Reveille will be taking time to reflect on the past year and everything that’s happened — from fires to a pandemic, Cloverdale has persevered. Despite barriers, the town came together for socially distanced or virtual events, supporting local businesses and more.
Over the coming two weeks, we’ll be sharing with you some of the highlights of the year.
At the start of 2020, the Cloverdale Police Department (CPD) implemented some changes with how it communicated with Cloverdale. Namely, the CPD started ramping up its efforts on Nixle by upgrading from a bare-bones version of the notification program to one that would allow the department to release more and broader types of community alerts. During a January interview with the Reveille, Cloverdale Police Chief Jason Ferguson said that he hoped that upgrading Nixle would be the first of numerous steps that the department is taking to be better prepared in case of an emergency.
On Jan. 23, Healdsburg resident Socorro Sierra was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the 2018 murder of Cloverdale resident Jose Evelio Martinez. Three weeks after Martinez’ disappearance, Sonoma County Sheriff’s detectives received investigative leads that pointed them to Sierra, who eventually confessed to killing Martinez. The life sentence came after Sierra was convinced of first-degree murder and kidnapping in November 2019. He was sentenced to an additional 25 years to life due to firearm enhancements.
In response to questions about health order enforcement, Cloverdale Police Chief Jason Ferguson said in a March interview that the police department was taking an “educational approach” to enforcing the health order, with most of the county police departments trying to present a united front when it comes to how they enforce the order.
Following the May announcement that the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office would no longer be enforcing the county’s health order, Ferguson affirmed that the CPD would continue enforcing the order as it has been — still taking an educational approach.
On June 2 the county released a joint statement with the sheriff’s office in which both parties agreed to play nice.
Deaths, accidents and incidents
On Feb. 27, Santa Rosa CHP officers were dispatched to a traffic collision on Highway 101 north of Asti Road that resulted in the death of one person.
A preliminary investigation from CHP at the time found that Jose Torres of Santa Rosa was driving northbound in the left lane and made an abrupt turn to the right, causing his vehicle to travel more than 150 feet on the right shoulder of the road, overturning onto its roof in a vineyard. The person in the passenger seat of the vehicle was trapped in the vehicle and died as a result of the collision.
The Highway 101 area between Healdsburg and Geyserville saw a lot of police activity on June 17, starting with the arrest of an armed robbery and shooting suspect, 22-year-old Undra Rene Cross Moore.
On June 17 around 3:30 p.m., detectives from the Santa Rosa Police Department Violent Crimes Team were following up on prior investigations and located a suspect who they believed was responsible for a robbery committed on May 12 at the Big Oak Plaza Shopping Center on West Third Street in Santa Rosa.
During the incident the suspected allegedly entered a convenience store in the shopping center and brandished a handgun at the clerk demanding money. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money, according to the Nixle report on the June 17 arrest.
The suspect, Moore, was also believed to be involved in a May 27 shooting in the Challenger Way area of Santa Rosa. He also had a warrant for his arrest for alleged involvement as a suspect in the Andy’s Park shooting that occurred earlier this week.
Detectives spotted Moore on June 17 in the area of Mission Boulevard and Highway 12 and watched Moore drive off erratically in a vehicle.
“The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Helicopter, Henry-1, was called in to assist. Moore fled from officers and ended up on Highway 101 driving at a high rate of speed. Henry-1 followed the vehicle as officers maintained a safe distance in an attempt to keep Moore’s erratic driving to minimum,” the report states.
A deputy who was in the Highway 101 vicinity north of Healdsburg was able to use spike strips to stop Moore’s vehicle.
As the tires deflated, Moore pulled over and fled from the vehicle on foot. A Santa Rosa Police Department K-9 officer was on the scene with his K-9 partner Riko, who was deployed to apprehend Moore.
Riko apprehended Moore a short distance away from the vehicle and Moore struggled with officers during the arrest process, according to the report. The officer struck Moore several times with his hands and was able to take Moore into custody.
During the arrest process Tiffany Ann Lawson, a 27-year-old Santa Rosa resident and a vehicle passenger, ran up toward Moore and attempted to interfere with officers during the arrest process. Lawson was detained.
An additional passenger was in Moore’s vehicle, Jesus Mendez, an alleged codefendant of Moore’s. According to the report, Mendez was arrested the day before the June 17 incident for his involvement in the shooting at Andy’s Park. Mendez was booked for violating his pretrial release conditions.
Following the arrest, Moore was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries he received when bitten by K-9 Riko.
Moore was taken to the Sonoma County Jail where he was booked for his involvement in the Challenger Way shooting and the shopping center armed robbery.
Also on June 17, Santa Rosa CHP officers responded to a fatal crash on Highway 101 near Lytton Springs Road.
According to a press release from the Santa Rosa CHP, around 11:18 p.m. it was reported that a pickup truck drove off of the roadway and caught fire. Officers and fire personnel arrived on scene to see the truck fully engulfed in flames.
Fire personnel were able to extinguish the flames but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Primary investigation indicates that the truck, a Chevrolet Silverado, was traveling northbound on the highway when for unknown reasons, the Chevrolet veered to the right onto the shoulder of the roadway.
The pickup truck collided with trees and brush before coming to a stop and then caught fire.
At around 1:18 p.m. on Aug. 1, California Highway Patrol officers responded to a crash on southbound Highway 101, north of Dutcher Creek Road.
According to a release from CHP, the preliminary accident investigation indicated that a Volvo driven by Scott Stanton, 51, of Willits, was travelling southbound in the right lane when it drifted onto the right shoulder and collided with a guardrail. The Volvo then veered to the left across both lanes of traffic, directly in front of a Kawasaki motorcycle also travelling southbound.
The CHP investigation determined that the motorcyclist attempted to brake to avoid the car, but was unsuccessful and the male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.
On Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m., Cloverdale police officers responded to reports of a physically violent domestic incident on the 100 block of Grace Court. After responding and conducting further investigation, a 17-year-old female was arrested and transported to Juvenile Hall for California Penal Code sections 245(a)(1)PC-Assault with a deadly weapon and 368 (b)(2)PC-Elder abuse causing great bodily injury.
According to a press release from the Cloverdale Police Department (CPD), upon arrival to the Grace Court residence, a 19-year-old male was sitting on the curb bleeding from a stab wound and a 17-year-old female juvenile was standing in front of the residence crying and breathing rapidly.
A second male subject, age 60, was located inside the residence and a 64-year-old female with a stab wound was located in a back bedroom.
“Upon further investigation and witness accounts at the scene, officers learned a physical altercation ensued between the 19-year-old and 60-year-old male subjects while in the kitchen and, during the altercation, the 64-year-old female attempted to break it up by getting in between the two males. During the struggle, the female juvenile picked up a knife from the kitchen counter and attempted to stab the 64-year-old female but struck the 19-year-old male instead,” the CPD press release states. “The female juvenile continued to swing her arms while holding the knife and stabbed the 64-year-old female multiple times before fleeing the residence.”
Both victims were transported to local area hospitals where they were treated for their injuries.
According to Cloverdale Police Chief Jason Ferguson following the event, the department didn’t release the names of the adult parties involved, since they were victims.
