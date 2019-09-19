Join the Cloverdale Regional Library for a special presentation with young adult author Nina LaCour. Through an examination of personal experiences and short excerpts from her work, Nina LaCour will offer insights into how life shapes art.
Free! Recommended for ages 13-17 years.
From 10 to 11 a.m.
Cloverdale Regional Library, 401 N. Cloverdale Blvd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.