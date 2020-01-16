Dahlia & Sage Community Market will be sampling olive oil from Local Artisan Olive Oils - El Poeta & Glarmer, made by Stuart Fisher.
The olives are sourced from Lantern Farms.
Come and sample these amazing olive oils and chat with Stuart on Friday at lunchtime.
11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Dahlia & Sage Community Market, 115 East 2nd St.
