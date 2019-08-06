Aways fresh and exciting, Open Mic is now in its fourth year and bringing a lot of local and not so local talent to our stage.
It's fun and full of surprises and a great venue for artists of all kinds to perform for an appreciative audience.
The open mic night is on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center.
Performers must sign up with Artistic Director Yavé Guzman by calling 707-508-8339 by 5 p.m. the Thursday before the event.
Event is free but donations always appreciated.
-Submitted by Linda Hughes Freeth, Cloverdale Performing Arts Center.
