This is the fourth in a series about the men and women who founded and developed Cloverdale into what it is today.
William “Pop” McCray was a pioneer and 50-year proprietor of the “Old Homestead,” an early summer resort in Oat Valley near Cloverdale (across from the Hamburger Ranch and stretching to the River.)
Built in 1900 on 236 acres, it could accommodate 100 guests in tents and 40 in the hotel, and was very affordable. He established a beach on the river with rowboats available and even a larger paddlewheel boat named The Lafayette. The resort grew its own vegetables, kept cows and made its own wine. In later years, McCray’s son Arthur took over managing the resort. The clubhouse could serve meals to 1000 people a day.
Born in 1848 in Missouri, at the age of 16, he and his parents crossed the plains to California in 1864. With their 14 children, they settled on a ranch near Cloverdale. The youngest was Bertha, who taught in Geyser Peak School and in Cloverdale, and became postmaster between 1935 and 1947. McCray spent some years away in Oakland, where he learned to be a butcher. He also learned to operate a threshing machine and harvested crops on large ranches, bought and sold horses, even herded hogs for a time.
One had to be a “jack of all trades” in those days.
McCray returned to Cloverdale in 1869 and became a stage driver between Cloverdale and Kelseyville, running through rugged and lawless country, eluding the many bandits of the day. He also drove passengers from the train depot to the Geysers. Subsequently, McCray made money as a butcher and meat dealer and in some mining operations investments.
In 1872, he married Mary A. Elliott of Santa Rosa.
McCray was known throughout the state for his generous hospitality at the Old Homestead. Over 1,100 guests gathered to celebrate one of his birthdays. With the advent of the automobile as well as Prohibition, the resort business declined and the resort burned down in 1928. He died at the age of 89 in 1937. His descendants include Mrs. I. Shaw, who resided at what is now known as the Gould Shaw house.
Kay Wells is a board member of the Cloverdale Historical Society and works in the research library.
