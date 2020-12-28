This is a two-part commentary about the importance of supporting local restaurants. View part one here.
On Dec. 10, the Regional Shelter-at-Home Order issued by Sonoma County obligated our restaurant community to curtail indoor and outdoor dining option.
Restaurants were already impacted by the prolonged health crisis. Now more than ever, your choice to support one of local restaurants may be the deciding factor whether our restaurants are able to continue operations or permanently shutter. Let’s show our support for our restaurants by showing them how much we value their service to our community.
Here are some small but important steps you can take to support our vital restaurant community:
Purchase a restaurant gift card or two or three
Buying gift cards for your favorite restaurants, not only gives you something to look forward to when coronavirus is finally in our past but will also play a crucial role in giving our favorite hangout spots a chance to survive. Gift certificates or gift cards also make great gifts for your family and co workers during the holiday season!
Order a takeout meal from one or more of your favorite restaurants
Ordering take out is an easy way to help restaurants weather the temporary closure of indoor and outdoor dining. Many restaurants are remaining open as of now for delivery and takeout orders, so don’t wait to take advantage of that and order out your favorite dish or be adventurous and try something new when you place your order. Most of our restaurants have a special take out menu on their website but don’t hesitate to call and ask the restaurants staff directly about special dishes on the menu. Remember your choice to support your local restaurant now may be the difference whether they are able to stay in business and continue to serve up wonderful cuisine we enjoy so much.
Spread the word on social media
Use Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to show how you are supporting local restaurants right now! Take pictures, write s review or post a message about your restaurant or meal. Tag #experiencecloverdale, and we can amplify those messages. Spreading the word through social networks can encourage others to do the same.
David Kelley is the city manager of Cloverdale.
