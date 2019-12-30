Looking back on 2019, the Reveille asked outgoing Mayor Melanie Bagby to share with us her thoughts about the past year, and what she views as some of the city’s accomplishments during that time.
Thank you for the privilege of serving as your mayor this past year. While 2019 was beset by challenges ranging from floods and fires that destroyed homes and businesses to the south and saw neighboring cities evacuated, impacts on air quality and public health, investor-owned utility power and gas shut-offs and the economic ripple effect on local businesses, organizations and families, your city council responded to the needs of the community and passed these critical policies:
• Implemented Fare Free Program with Sonoma County Transit for local Route 66
• Approved Master Plan Framework for Homelessness and established local agency task force
• Adopted Amended Cannabis Ordinance
• Approved a Climate Emergency Resolution and Work Plan
• Adopted a Zero Waste Resolution (we only have 23 years left at the local landfill!)
• Implemented Emergency Preparedness Project (disaster preparedness and the ability to shelter-in-place needs to be on everyone’s 2020 to-do list!)
• Adopted City Clerk Ordinance / Approved agreement with new city clerk (welcome Irene Camacho-Werby!)
• Updated classification for Finance and Human Resources Job Classification (streamlining City Hall procedures and staffing is an ongoing priority)
• Transferred $100,000 to emergency budget reserves
• Completed long term financial forecast
• Approved replacement of rubber mulch in city parks
• Held grand opening for Porterfield Creek Open Space Preserve
• Approved use of new funding for Parks (Measure M funding/new staff and improvements at all parks)
In addition, the council recognized movements and individuals important to our community values and history. Proclamations included recognition of:
• LBGTQ Week
• Cesar Chavez
• Equal Pay Act
• National Land Surveyors
• Sexual Assault Awareness
2020 is looking to be another challenging year. Now more than ever, the council needs your engagement and participation on critical issues that will shape our community for decades to come.
The future of the Potter Valley Project and our water supply, PG&E’s bankruptcy, overcoming barriers to housing and downtown development, expanding our tax base and economic development, funding critical infrastructure, road safety, climate resiliency projects, disaster preparedness, meeting pension obligations and a myriad of county-wide tax measures for transportation, fire safety and SMART are just a few of the challenges and decisions that will soon be upon us. But I choose to meet these challenges with optimism and use them as opportunities to work with partners in our community and throughout the region.
It is my hope you will continue to be actively engaged by participating in council and subcommittee meetings, engaging with the city online and participating in our many community events.
On behalf of your Cloverdale City Council, have a safe, happy, and prosperous New Year. We look forward to your participation with us in 2020.
Melanie Bagby will serve as Mayor until the Jan. 8 council meeting and is in her fourth year on council. She is a Sonoma County native and a 20-year resident of Cloverdale. She also currently serves on the boards of Russian River Watershed Association (Chair), Sonoma Clean Power, Sonoma County Transportation Authority/Regional Climate Protection Authority, Northern Sonoma County Air Pollution Control District, is a member of the Executive Board of the League of California Cities, President of the League’s Redwood Division, and serves on the League’s Government, Transparency & Labor Relations Policy Committee. You can reach her at 707-893-7170, mbagby@ci.cloverdale.ca.us, or cloverdale.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.