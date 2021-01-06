I would first like to say thank you to our community and my fellow council members for allowing me the opportunity to once again serve as your mayor.
As I reflect back over the past 12 months, this has been the most challenging of the five (one year) terms I’ve served as mayor. It was one crisis after another, starting with the COVID 19 pandemic coupled with multiple stay-at-home orders, fires, heat waves, the Black Lives Matter movement and of course the Presidential Election. On the bright side, Cloverdale escaped any PSPS shutdowns.
I am pleased to share a list of city accomplishments recently prepared by our City Manager David Kelly. I would be remiss if I did not give credit to our 42-member city staff. Without their hard work and dedication, we would not be able to provide the services needed by our residents. While the list is to lengthy to list them all, I have selected a few that I feel are significant accomplishments.
Programs and Projects:
- Resilient Cloverdale Initiative, planning process for development of a resiliency strategy for the city of Cloverdale
- Approved establishment of the Pilot Neighborhood Improvement Grant Program and approved program guidelines
- Completed the removal and replacement of rubber mulch at city parks
- Initiated litigation against PG&E for the Kincade Fire
- Approved a Common Interest Agreement between the city of Cloverdale and the Mendocino County Inland Water and Power Commission regarding the Potter Valley Project.
- Completed implicit bias training with senior staff
Community Development
- Adopted “Right to Industry” Ordinance
- Approved Affordable Housing Regulatory Agreement, Disposition and Development Agreement and Predevelopment Loan Agreement for the Cherry Creek Affordable Housing Project
- Completed CEQA environmental documents on both the Alexander Valley Wellness Center Project and the Baumgardner Ranch Development
- Managed removal of the Public Works trailer at City Hall
- Initiated CDBG funded park improvement project at 2nd Street City Park
- Continued support for Homeless Advisory Committee
- Coordinated energy audit for City Hall
Police
- Hired a new sergeant
- Developed #8caintwait campaign/Use of force power point for public presentations
- Increased officer training in Use of Force, Bias based policing and de-escalation procedures.
- Implemented Nixle Emergency Alert system
- Developed Evacuation plan for the City of Cloverdale
- Completed extension of Police Department backup Generator power to City Hall
- Assisted with implementation of back up generation for Citrus Fair
- Participated in Drug Take Back program
Public Works:
- Completed Healdsburg Avenue/S. Cloverdale Blvd. Pedestrian Improvements Project.
- Completed Safe Routes to School Phase 2 (Sidewalk/bikeway) Improvement project
- Completed Taxiway Rehabilitation Project at Airport
- Award of bid to the Cloverdale Traffic Signal Installation at S. Cloverdale Boulevard/Treadway Drive
- Initiated the Feasibility Study/Preliminary Design for adding a second water reservoir at the Cherry Creek Reservoir Site.
- Hire part-time employee with Measure M (Parks) money to perform critical playground repairs.
Finance:
- Adopted FY 2020-21 budget
- Completed Financial audit for FY 2019-20
- Completed Cannabis Compliance Audits
- Completed Installation of self-service fueling hardware/software at the Airport.
- Completed procurement process and began Implementation of OpenGov
- Successfully brought onboard a new auditing firm.
- Refunded the 2015 bonds resulting in significant savings to the City and other entities.
In addition, the council recognized movements of importance to our community values and history. Recognition proclamations included:
- LBGTQ
- Cesar Chavez / Latino Heritage Month
- Equal Pay Act
- National Land Surveyors
- Sexual Assault Awareness
- Week of the Young Child
- National Library Week
- National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week
- Municipal Clerks Week
- National Public Works Week
On behalf of the city of Cloverdale and your city council members, please have a happy healthy holiday season. We will get through this pandemic together, so everyone, be safe and remember to mask up.
Gus Wolter is a Cloverdale city council member, and served as Cloverdale's 2020 mayor.
