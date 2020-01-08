Editor’s note: This is the first of a new column for the Reveille, which seeks to educate our readers on the events at the Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center. While the column will list events that the center is hosting, it may also occasionally foray into discussing senior issues. Do you have thoughts about this new column? Email the editor at news@cloverdalereveille.com.
Hello from the Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center, and happy 2020.
This month we will continue to offer yoga, Qigong practice, strength training, American Sign Language, guitar lessons, line dancing, a TED Talks discussion, meditation circle and our senior produce market.
Council on Aging offers a lunch Monday through Thursday for $4 if you are 60+ with brunch on Fridays, lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
In addition to all of the engaging classes we have some special events: On Jan. 9, 9 to 11 a.m. Area Agency on Aging will facilitate a discussion group on the transportation needs of older adults and residents with disabilities. They want your voice to be heard in planning for a transportation system that meets your needs.
Jan. 23, from 9 a.m. to noon, the CHP and DMV are presenting Age Well, Drive Smart, a program designed to help senior drivers address factors that affect the seniors’ driving efficiency and help older drivers continue to drive safely as well as considerations influencing their decision to stop driving, this is open to the community and interested participants must RSVP by Jan. 17.
Jan. 25, from 3 to 6 p.m., Cloverdale Rocks and Fairies will hold a rock painting event here at the senior center. This promises to be a relaxing fun event for ages 6+ years to adult, (children need to be supervised by an adult).
Jan. 29, 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Well Connected, Community Services of Covia in collaboration with Creative Aging San Francisco will facilitate a Creative Aging Symposium at the senior center. The virtual symposium celebrates how creativity builds resiliency, shapes our sense of self, and guides us to more purposeful living. Attendees do not need to identify as creative or artistic to join, they will hear inspiring stories to ignite personal change, facilitated by world-renowned speakers.
You need not be a member to attend the Senior Center, the community member fee for classes is $8 and the member fee is $5.
In addition to the Senior Center we are proud of our Cloverdale business, Creative Notions, which is a craft supplies store. All sales directly benefit the Senior Center. Creative Notions is open Tuesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is entirely staffed by volunteers.
Melanie Hall has been a Cloverdale resident since 1994. She has been the Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center Program Manager since fall 2017. You can contact her by calling 707-894-4826 or email: melanie@cloverdaleseniorcenter.com.
The Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center is located at 311 N. Main St.
