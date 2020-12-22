This is a two-part commentary about the importance of supporting local restaurants. Check back next week for part two.
On Dec. 10, the Regional Shelter-at-Home Order issued by Sonoma County obligated our restaurant community to curtail indoor and outdoor dining option. Even with this setback our small but amazing group of local Cloverdale restaurants continue to adapt and are working harder than ever to keep their kitchens open by providing a wonderful menu of take out options. Purchasing a take-out meal or gift certificate from one of our local restaurants may be the key to ensuring that our family of family owned restaurants are ultimately able to keep their stoves turned on, chefs busy cooking and wait and prep staff ready to take your order and serve you a delicious ready to eat meal.
You may ask, “Why should I support our local Cloverdale restaurants?” Here are five reasons to support our community of Cloverdale restaurants:
- Our restaurants make really delicious food dishes and fresh healthy cuisine! Whether, its vegan, gluten Free, vegetarian, grilled or smothered in delightful cheese, our restaurants are ready to make the dish that suits your taste buds.
- Our restaurants offer an extensive variety of food choices! From Asian Fusion and sushi at Tian Yeun to classic Italian at Piacere to specialty Mexican food from El Milagro or Authentic Thai from Thai Spice, our local restaurants offer a wonderful variety of dishes and cuisine for even the most discerning of tastes and palettes. Let’s not forget those yummy coffee and beverages at Plank Coffee or tasty craft brew from Wolf House Brewery
- Our restaurants are locally owned and operated. Local owners live here and support community events and local organizations and are the some of the first to step up to provide help and support local causes
- Our restaurants provide jobs, support local employment and benefit the local economy. Restaurants together employ a large segment of our local workforce that enables community members to make a living and support their families.
- Our restaurants create community by providing common spaces for people to come together, visit with a friend or family member and break bread.
Why is supporting local restaurants so important?
- Supporting our local restaurants, benefits local economy. Whenever you buy local, you’re putting money back into your community and neighborhood. In fact, every dollar spent locally circulates 2.5 times within the community through profits, jobs, and charities.
- Our restaurants often source food grown by one of the many local farms and specialty purveyors that in turn supports entrepreneurship and new local food products.
- Local food is good for you, your community and your planet. Not only are local foods fresher, there are less environmental impacts from sourcing food from local farms and producers.
- Local food encourages and supports sustainable agriculture and open space.
- Local restaurants are your best source for innovative and new food experiences.
David Kelley is the city manager of Cloverdale.
