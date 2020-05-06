The Teachers Association of Cloverdale would like to take this time to say hello, and despite our lack of presence on campuses, we are very much still working not only for our community, but as always, for our students. We would like to start by saying congratulations to our new interim board member, Brandon Axell, on his recent appointment. We are hopeful that we can work together to meet the needs of our students, teachers and staff during this difficult time.
That being said, we, the teachers association, would like to express our concern with the process that the board engaged in to choose an interim member during this crucial time. We are very aware of the tough fiscal decisions that lie ahead of us in the coming months, and are concerned that the deliberation process of the board lasted no longer than three minutes, despite board members boasting the pages of notes that were taken on each candidate. It is imperative to note, once again, that although each candidate brought a unique contribution to the Cloverdale Unified School District, only a few candidates even discussed our district's continued need to bridge the gap with our Hispanic students and their families, which data from our academic testing has shown is a group of our student population that we continue to grossly underserve.
Studies have shown that representation matters. When students of color are not represented in leadership roles, this has a negative impact on their likelihood of success. While TAC recognizes that all of the candidates are people we want championing for our students, we are confused as to how the candidate with the most number one rankings by board members did not receive more consideration. The importance of representation and qualification should be held at the utmost regard.
Moving forward, we would like to continue to urge the school board to partner with the teachers of Cloverdale, the largest stakeholders (aside from students). Teachers are experts in their field and have been proven time and time again to have the greatest impact on student learning. Many of our teachers have multiple higher education degrees and continue to grow year after year as professionals, and yet our opinions continue to fall on deaf ears. We can not continue to take advice from one or two people; this is a time for creativity and ingenuity. TAC urges the board to begin seeing us as partners with the same interests, as we hope they want the same success for our community as we do. Running a school district is not the same as running a business. Fiscal responsibility is only one factor in the health of a district. What should always come first and foremost is what will ultimately have the greatest benefit to our students, all of our students.
The Teachers Association of Cloverdale would like to continue to urge the Cloverdale community to stay involved, the health of our school district is a direct reflection on the health of our community. Please talk to teachers, administrators and classified employees and know that we encourage you to continue to stay in the know, and stay involved. Three board seats are up for reelection in November, and if you are interested, or would like to know more about what is happening in Cloverdale schools, please do not hesitate to reach out.
The Teachers Association of Cloverdale is made up of teachers in the Cloverdale Unified School District. It can be reached at tac.cloverdale@gmail.com.
