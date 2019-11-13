During the last power shutdown we emptied my mother-in-law’s freezer, her refrigerator, our freezer and partially emptied our refrigerator. Our 40-year-old generator just wasn’t up to the task, especially because we were jockeying it between the two houses.
About three days into the weeklong blackout, I went into town to pick up a few things that wouldn’t wait until our power returned. Despite no lights, Ray’s Market stayed open. Of course, fresh meat and frozen and refrigerated items weren’t available, but from the numbers of people who like me stumbled through Ray’s by the light of their cell phones, the store’s inventory bailed out folks whose own cupboards were getting barer by the day.
An early morning drive through Cloverdale during those days proved to feel eerily familiar. At first there were long lines of cars at every gas station. Then the gas stations closed and frequently yellow construction tape blocked off the pumps. I only saw a few people on the sidewalks. Schools were closed so children weren’t waiting at the crosswalks for the guard to stop traffic. People were strangely polite at the non-functioning traffic lights.
Several of the infrequent walkers I saw wore facemasks against the smoke. When I stepped out of the car at Ray’s, it seemed strangely quiet until I heard the sound of a low-flying helicopter followed by the deep rumble of the enormous plane that carries a load of bright red fire retardant. I stood there and watched the plane rumble into the southern sky headed for where the load was most needed.
Perhaps it all felt familiar because of other fires, other times when I’ve asked, is this what the end of the world looks like? Perhaps it’s my current reading preferences. In the last several years, my fiction reading has veered toward dystopian fiction, stories that follow a pretty standard plot line detailing the lives of ordinary people struggling to survive in various end-of-the-world scenarios.
During the power shutdown a friend asked, “What are you reading that stuff for? Read something positive. Jeez, the end of the world is real enough.”
The books do portray a bleak future following some massive global disaster. One of the most common ingredients in these tales is an EMP strike. An electro magnetic pulse can be a natural event like a lightning strike, or can be man-made. According to the authors, a bomb exploded at a high altitude would generate such a strong EMP it could wipe out modern engines and motors. Planes would fall out of the sky, cars would clog every road. The entire country’s electric grid would quickly fail and the infrastructure begin to erode.
Whatever the disaster an author might choose, the books say it would be the end of the world as we know it. That story is not the one that draws me. What pulls me back to read just one more dystopian tale is the other story that many of them tell. In the worst of times they describe how people come together, care for one another, work for the common good, sacrifice for each other and protect their most vulnerable of people.
We’ve seen a lot of that kind of living in these past weeks. My friend would probably say I’m naïve, but perhaps that’s how communities are forged, communities come together that care for all and work for all; people who sacrifice for the common good; people who make sure the most vulnerable people are safe and secure. Perhaps those times could be practice for the ordinary days of our lives.
Pamela Tinnin writes from her ranch on Pine Mountain. She can be reached at pamelatinnin@yahoo.com.
