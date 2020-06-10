As the pandemic has laid bare the other diseases that haunt us still — racism, sexism classism and others — I have been taken back to a time I don’t visit much. I saw my first swat team 50 years ago. On May 4, 1970 an anti-war protest at Kent State University in Ohio had ended with a standoff between students and National Guard soldiers — four students died and nine were wounded.
Across the country protesters took to the streets, mostly young and mostly students. I wasn’t a student, just a young mother of two, desperate to stop a war that was killing thousands of our former classmates, brothers, cousins, husbands and even a few sisters, a war in a tiny country that eventually lost a million dead of their own.
On May 11, I heard that students at Portland State were protesting. I left my 5-year-old and 1-year-old with a neighbor and took a bus to Portland State.
I found people gathering on the campus green called the Park Blocks. Three police vans appeared and we watched the Portland Police “tactical squad” form up and march in lockstep towards us, shouting “huh, huh” as they thrust their three-foot batons in time to each step.
We stood there, arms joined. I surprised myself by silently praying that no one got hurt. A girl next to me was whispering and I wondered if she was praying, too. But the tac squad just kept coming and then the one in charge ordered halt and with a bullhorn told us if we didn’t disperse, we’d all be arrested. I was shaking by then, thankful I had left my kids with friends.
Suddenly the leader held up the bull horn and bellowed, “One last time, leave or suffer the consequences.”
Surprisingly our line held fast until the squad stepped closer and an officer jabbed his baton into a guy’s stomach. Then it was chaos, people screaming, running.
A woman close to me collapsed; whether she was hit or not, I didn’t know. Then a wild-haired young man down the line pushed a cop away. Another cop hit him with the baton, and the kid went down. I saw blood on the grass and heard calls for one of the volunteer medics.
The line of police turned towards us. They threw a man down and were holding him there while they put him in handcuffs. There was another scream from up the line and a stranger next to me grabbed my arm and said, “C’mon, we’ve gotta get out of here.”
He pulled me away and we ran. He must have been a student because he led me beyond the Park Blocks towards student housing where some alleys and driveways provided hiding places.
When we stopped to catch our breath, my rescuer told me his name was Jeff. He gave me some water from his canteen and walked me to the nearest bus stop. As the bus pulled away I kept my head turned to the window to hide the tears.
That wasn’t my last protest, but it was a turning point, proof to me that the government would not abide disobedience, civil or otherwise. I also realized that if we wanted to change the world, we needed more than politics, whether street politics or the games played out in the halls of government.
All these years later and in some ways it seems nothing has changed at all. But in these last few weeks, seeing all the people who have come forward to say enough is enough, I find a tiny flicker of hope. Perhaps we can find a new way, a way based upon our best selves as people and as a nation.
