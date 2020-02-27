Even without television, I still can’t avoid hearing or seeing the news. I work online to research and prepare freelance articles as well as my Sunday morning reflections. As I skim through various websites, I can’t help reading the headlines that pop up.
Unfortunately I seem to have developed an addiction to knowing the very latest information — perhaps I should help found a new 12-step program. “Hi, my name is Pam and I’m a newsaholic.” I’m aware that it’s more and more difficult to determine whether what we see on television or learn from the Internet is actually factual, but still I feel compelled to be “in the know.”
Lately with the overwhelming political news, I have realized that no matter how much I learn, whether good news or bad, there are many times it feels like there isn’t much I can change. I thought of Thomas Merton, Catholic monk and celebrated author. After joining a semi-cloistered order of priests in Kentucky, Merton seldom watched television, read newspapers and magazines, or left the order. He chose to learn news mainly from letters and personal contacts with friends and colleagues.
Despite this Thomas Merton became a world-renowned writer of some fifty volumes mostly about Catholic faith and spirituality, but also about Zen Buddhism, Taoism and Confucianism. His autobiography, “The Seven Storey Mountain” was a bestseller and is considered a classic of spiritual writing.
Perhaps I relate to Merton because in a way I live a somewhat cloistered life, although not totally by intention. We live up a curving mountain road that leads to a private dirt road that serves our place and four others. Except during grape harvest and the pruning season, we don’t get a lot of traffic. We’re relatively remote and usually have to meet first-time visitors at the Cloverdale Depot and lead them up here.
Because I work part-time in west county, I don’t stay home as often as I’d like. The days I do stay always present me with a gift or two. Yesterday as I walked up the long drive past the orchard pasture, I had stepped into the shade to rest a minute when I heard the high, piercing cry of a hawk. I looked up to see not one but three red-tails flying together, swooping and diving, calling back and forth. I watched them until they circled higher and higher and out of sight.
Last week I started weeding the garden rows. We’re late getting things in this year, but one gift is that after all these years of planting and harvesting, I realized that nature is very forgiving. As we struggle with the changes that climate crisis brings, that knowledge is a gift of hope.
Yesterday Harold the Wonder Pup started barking from the front gate. When I got there I didn’t find visitors except for a few of the neighbor’s sheep, white and wooly. They crowded the gate, sniffing through the wires at Harold, not at all intimidated by a 10-pound dog with illusions of size and power. Our sheep are hair sheep, brown and goat-like — white sheep are foreign to Harold.
What we learn in the events of our every day lives are truly gifts. We don’t have to keep up with the latest political winners and losers or with the flood of celebrity gossip. Often the news from close to home provides the opportunities we have to actually make small changes in our lives and in the larger world. I think Thomas Merton was really onto something when he said, “You do not need to know precisely what is happening, or exactly where it is all going. What you need is to recognize the possibilities and challenges offered by the present moment, and to embrace them with courage, faith and hope.”
Pamela Tinnin writes from her ranch on Pine Mountain. She can be reached at pamelatinnin@yahoo.com.
