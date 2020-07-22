These days I’m usually in the garden by 7:30 a.m., sometimes even earlier. Today I was nearly an hour late. I walk down to our house, what we now call “the old house” because we don’t actually live in it anymore although I spend a good part of the day there. We spend the rest of the time at my mother-in-law’s, but our belongings are still at the old place and I cook the main meal there to bring up to her house.
Each morning I walk the rows and search for weeds, then pick whatever is ripe. For the past few weeks it’s mostly been kale, zucchini and a few yellow squash. Now it includes Armenian cucumbers, a few Pine Mountain Gold tomatoes, some strawberries and today our first watermelon.
I start my routine early because I want to get garden tasks done before the day heats up. Besides, being outside is a good way to ease into whatever the day may bring. Often the morning fog is still hovering close, sometimes heavy enough the moisture cools my face. As the fog dissipates and the sunlight increases, the mockingbird that nests in the giant rose bush scolds me for disturbing the peace and I begin to hear the bees’ hum growing louder from deep inside the squash blossoms.
This morning a sleepless night left me tired and edgy. Even though I waited for the garden to weave its usual spell of calm serenity, I still couldn’t let go of the news photos and videos I saw last night. It appeared there were soldiers wearing masks and camouflage uniforms using tear gas against women of all ages who had linked their arms and stood between the soldiers and a group of protesters.
Over the years I’ve seen such pictures on the front page of newspapers or featured on the evening news. But this was in Portland, Oregon, not some place far from here ruled by a dictator’s heavy hand.
Seeing the photos, I remembered the 1968 Democratic Convention in Chicago. Mayor Richard Daley ringed the convention center with barbed wire, ordered a massive police presence, and called in units of the National Guard to control the anti-war protesters. Those three days ended with violence and blood on the streets.
When the Vietnam War was finally over, I hoped we would never come to that again, but here we are.
I’m angry and so very sad that in the midst of a world-wide pandemic and a tanking economy, we are fighting a war that cannot be won, a war upon each other. Once again, our leaders seem to have turned against anyone who disagrees with them and are uninterested in healing or reconciliation. I’m also saddened that there are days I give in to my anger and let it dominate my feelings.
There is no way for this country to live as a divided nation. It seems we should have learned that lesson from places like Gettysburg and Shiloh and Bull Run and the scars that are still very much with us even after all these years. Can’t we learn to put the common good first, the common good of all, not just our own? Worst of all, if things get uglier, will we be able to forgive each other?
I’ll keep coming to the garden early, hoping that the peace I find there will help me let go of my grief and anger. I hope that all of you can allow the beauty that is still with us to heal at least some of the pain in this very wounded world.
