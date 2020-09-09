Today is Labor Day. When I was a kid I loved Labor Day, not that celebrating labor and those who did it meant anything to me, but back then school always started the next day. These days that’s not the case, although I did read that some schools are actually beginning the new school year tomorrow.
The coronavirus pandemic has changed education dramatically, with many students at home sitting before a computer screen. Parents everywhere realize the difficulties of expecting students of all ages to be self-motivated enough to do the work. For many situations, an adult, usually a parent, must be present to help.
Since the March shelter-in-place order, students, parents and teachers have had to quickly adapt to new ways of teaching and learning. At least many of our younger people have grown up with the technology. At 5 years old our own son, who will be 39 next month, had his first lessons on our first Mac, a tiny box with an even tinier screen that seemed to be magic when we brought it home in 1986.
In these 35 years since that day, technology has not only changed education, it has also changed the way we labor. More and more people are working from home, just like the kids, sitting in front of a computer screen.
I come from a working class family where work usually meant just that, “work” or manual labor. My father joined the Navy right out of high school. After 20 years he retired as a Master Chief Petty Officer. Before retiring, he met another chief who did upholstery and took my dad on as an apprentice. When Dad retired and brought us to a small town on the southern Oregon coast, he opened an upholstery shop at home and later began house painting in the summers, while the upholstery shop provided a living through the rainy winters.
From our first days there, I learned that there was a difference between us and people who were not “workers,” such as the local doctors, teachers and business owners. Dad taught us to know our place; to never assume we were on the same level as the people for whom he worked.
Whenever my folks needed work done around home, if the job took all day, the worker was invited to share lunch. But I discovered that when my dad worked for people, he always took his lunch and ate in his truck, declining invitations to join his employers.
In the Great Depression Dad went to work at 11 years old in a slaughter house as the offal boy, hauling buckets of offal out to an ever growing waste site. His small income was needed because his father was out of work for eight years except for day labor.
Dad’s lifelong belief that he wasn’t “good enough” has always bothered me. To be honest, his feelings stayed with me and at times held me back from even attempting to cross class lines.
Our country is struggling on so many levels — the pandemic, the resulting failing economy, the federal government in shambles, the acknowledgement that racism is still very much with us and the arrival of the climate crisis even earlier than had been predicted bringing raging wildfires and devastatingly destructive hurricanes.
Discussions of classism are uncomfortable. But then I look at other issues and see how much classism crosses so many boundaries. I wonder if we all learned just plain simple respect for each other no matter what differences separate us — race, class, gender, religion, politics—maybe things would change. Naïve? Perhaps, but if you’re going to dream, I always say, “Dream big.”
