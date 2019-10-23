A few years ago my husband Zack bought a trail cam, a small movement-activated camera. He would choose a place to attach it and leave it for a week or so. At first we’d be excited whenever he brought it down from a fence post, tree or from being wired to the side of the barn or the green house.
After the weeks passed and all the camera caught were images of waving grass when the movement set off the camera light and video functions, we lost interest. We were hoping to see at least a skunk or coyote, but for a long time there was nothing more exciting than the barn cats making their nightly hunting rounds.
Finally we saw a deer, then a coyote and one segment showed a large wild hog snuffing through the grass until it came to a muddy patch near one of the springs. At once the hog dropped to the mud and began to roll back and forth. Even though the camera doesn’t record sound, I could imagine his contented groans and grunting from the pig’s half-opened mouth that truly resembled a smile.
I grew to like pigs when we lived and worked on an alfalfa ranch in eastern Oregon. There were three that lived in a pen near the ranch house. The summer days were hot and while I find that kind of dry heat to be more bearable than humid heat, the pigs would sit like large dogs and pant.
Being at loose ends, I took on the task of feeding them and making sure they had water. One hot afternoon with the pigs sitting and panting hard, I picked up the nearby garden hose, turned on the water and aimed the spray at the pigs. They seemed overjoyed, raising up so the water reached every part of them. They rocked back and forth swinging their large heads, mouths open in piggy grins.
After that, the pigs would be waiting for me, the three lined up along the fence. They would squeal when they saw me approaching and begin to rock and shake their heads. Once they were thoroughly soaked, they’d sink into the mud moaning with pleasure. Before I left they always returned to the fence for a good scratch and then would rub against the fence posts.
The ranch was 30 miles from the nearest town. I only drove there every other week for groceries. Even though I cooked the meals for the ranch crew who teased me while they ate and I had my three year old for company, I grew homesick for friends and family left behind in Cloverdale.
Perhaps it was the land itself, mile after mile of sage-brush covered ground with an occasional mesa dotted with juniper trees. When the winds came, the power lines would vibrate with a high, lonely whistle. Once in a while we’d see antelope picking their way through the brush. Our 3-year-old would jump up and shout, “Look at the cantaloupes.”
When the afternoons grew long, I’d head for the pig pen. Their enthusiastic welcome always made me laugh and I would forget my doldrums. I’ve thought of getting some baby pigs and raising them, but then I’d have to face eating them.
Zack still puts out the camera. We’ve watched a lot of short videos with nothing more exciting than a cat stealing cucumbers — yes, one of our barn cats loves cucumbers. The pig returned several times, at least it looked like the same pig, although my husband said, “You’ve seen one pig, you’ve seen them all.” But I know he’s wrong.
Pamela Tinnin writes from her ranch on Pine Mountain. She can be reached at pamelatinnin@yahoo.com.
