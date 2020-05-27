I never met my husband’s father. A Navy SEAL, he was killed in action on Aug. 20, 1968. He had left a request to be buried at sea off the coast of Vietnam, so there is no gravesite to visit and leave flowers. At 38, Zack’s mother was left with three sons to raise.
Not long after Zack and I married, his mother began a new tradition to mark Memorial Day. We would make a picnic lunch, pick flowers, whatever was blooming, usually roses and iris. We’d drive out Highway 128 to the beach at the mouth of the Navarro River.
Some years the river had not yet broken a way to the ocean, so we would stand close as the tide came in and out and throw the flowers as hard as we could into the waves. Some of the flowers would come floating back and we’d catch them up and throw them again. If there was a driftwood log nearby, I would sit for a long time and watch the flowers slowly make their way to the open sea.
I wish I had known my father-in-law. I’ve committed as many of the family stories to memory as I can remember and have started writing them down. I’ve met some of his SEAL team and heard those stories as well.
In 2008, I received a fellowship for a two-week- collegium on small church ministry. The grant included ministers’ spouses. There were several days we were on our own to do the tourist thing. We took the local shuttle transit and saw the great spire of the Washington Monument and heard the almost church like quiet that descended inside the Lincoln Memorial.
We saved our final day for the Vietnam Memorial, The Wall. It was our first time there and I knew it would be hard for both of us. We arrived early with only a few people walking the length of the Wall. We made our way to Panel 47W Line 13 and made an etching with a pencil and paper we were given by one of the volunteers.
There was a cafe not far from there, and we walked and brought a sandwich back that we ate sitting on the grass. After a time, both of us went back to walking. Zack once again went to his father’s name while I sought out the names of my cousin and of a high school friend.
I returned to Zack just before a young man walked up with his son, a boy about 10 or 11. The man asked my husband why he stood in that place for so long.
“Did you lose someone over there?”
Then the man asked if his son could hear the story of Zack’s dad.
“I was too young to go,” he said. “I want my son to know what war is really like.”
They talked for a long time. I stepped away and found a place to rest my leg that was still recovering from a bad break six months before.
Yesterday was Memorial Day. I kept thinking about that man and his boy. Of course, hearing a story or two doesn’t give a true vision of what war is really like, but it’s a beginning.
My wish is that the president would go to the wall and just stand there and let those names speak to him. Of the deaths from that war and all the wars that have followed. Of lives ended before they hardly began. Of the walking wounded who will always be with us.
This Memorial Day we observed shelter-in-place. Zack’s mother has Alzheimer’s. She didn’t remember what day it was, but we did.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.