As a kid in grade school, the Fourth of July was one of my favorite holidays, second only to Christmas. When I was 10 we moved to a small town on the Oregon Coast. Independence Day was quite an event there. Local leaders and groups held a community program at the oldest cemetery where a large, stone edifice honored Lord Bennett, an Irish peer who had named the fledging community Bandon after his hometown.
Usually there was a stiff wind whipping the flags brought in by a veterans’ color guard, guys my father’s age, World War II vets representing each of the military branches. While the high school band played the national anthem, a choir member from one of the churches sang and everyone joined in.
My dad, recently retired from the Navy, didn’t show any interest in such things then or in the years to follow. Perhaps he’d seen enough military rituals in his 20 plus years of service. That first year it was just me and my older sister Jane. My mother kept the “little ones” home while she fixed the picnic lunch.
After the band marched from the cemetery and people began milling about and pointing out where their family plots were, we walked the two and a half blocks home to help Mom finish packing the picnic baskets out to the car. The food was always the same — hot dogs, potato chips, deviled eggs and a white cake with fluffy boiled frosting covered in coconut. My sister Mary had been born on the fourth and following our birthday tradition, on her birthday she got to choose the menu.
But best of all were that night’s fireworks. We’d snack on picnic leftovers, watching daylight fade, impatiently waiting for the dark. The fireworks equipment was set up on the bluff overlooking the harbor. Along with all the other families, we spread our blankets out and waved and called to friends.
It began with a deep “whomp” and the first colored trails of light exploded while “Oooh, aaah” sounds rippled across the crowd. For those brief 30 minutes, the sky was filled with those magical bursts of light. It never lasted long enough, but we always knew we’d see them again the next year.
But this year fireworks were canceled here and in most other communities. I missed those lights, but more than that, I missed the feelings I had way back then and never lost, at least not until years later. Even at 10, it seemed I was part of something, that everyone there on that field was connected, maybe even in some way, members of the same family.
This year it was just my husband, my mother-in-law and I at the picnic table that sits right in front of the house. I never buy hotdogs, but I did for this one meal and even made deviled eggs and added a bowl of potato chips. Somehow I wanted to reach back in time, to recall the childhood thrill of bright lights in a dark sky and once again feel the warmth of belonging.
With our continuing high fire danger and with the isolation the pandemic has brought upon us, it may be a long time before we have community fireworks. In the meantime, perhaps we can find other ways to reconnect with each other and with the best of what we are as a people and a nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.