Five or six years ago my husband Zack and I began a new tradition, at least it was for us. Instead of the crowd around the kitchen table, we started taking his mother Mary to the coast to spend Thanksgiving Day. We always go to the same beach, the one at the mouth of the Navarro River, the beach where five generations of Zack’s family have spent many hours. It’s a bit over an hour’s drive out Highway 128 to the junction with Highway 1.
This year we weren’t sure we’d go at all. As Mary’s Alzheimer’s grows worse, she is losing the strong connections she’s always had with the places she lived growing up. Born while her mother was visiting relatives in Fresno, from infancy on Mary lived in small towns all over Mendocino County including Philo, Boonville, Point Arena, Ft. Bragg, Calpella and Ukiah.
Every time we’re in Ukiah she speaks of her house there, built across a creek, but with no electricity or indoor plumbing. So far, we haven’t found it. We’ve driven past the house in Calpella, greatly changed but still in use. Sometimes I have to sift through the stories she’s told and the photographs I’ve seen to remember which time period we’re living in in that particular moment.
Mary’s memories are of a life that was full and busy, but never easy. In their time in Ukiah her sister Eileen died, leaving Mary the oldest of four girls and a much younger brother.
Yearning to see the world and gain some education, when she turned 21, Mary joined the Navy. There she met a sailor, an early UDT (Under Water Demolition Team) member, Gene became one of the first Navy Seals. He was overseas a lot, but even with thee boys, Mary managed college classes.
On his last tour of duty in Vietnam, April 20, 1968, Gene was killed in action. I cannot imagine how Mary got through those first months or what was possibly going through her mind. But when I heard what of her decision, I knew this was a woman of intelligence, class and determination. She enrolled in law school on the GI Bill.
When I married Zack, I was incredibly intimidated. My new mother-in-law was a law school graduate, a woman who had not only raised three boys on her own, but had taken in an exchange student for a year when they were teens. Not only that, in 1974 she married Murph and came to live and farm here, back to the part of the country she’d left behind long before.
When I married into the family in 1981 I found this amazing woman who could outwork me any day and who actually knew how to care for plants and sheep and how to dig ditches and build fences. Not only that she had an intelligence as sharp as any I’ve seen and carried a tremendous sense of decency and compassion.
We’re all struggling with the pandemic crisis, and right now is truly a painful and dark time. But then I think of stories like Mary’s and others, stories that speak of poverty and anxiety and loss, but also of strength and resilience and bravery.
Earlier this month we gave thanks for our veterans and Thanksgiving is a day to remember and give thanks for good things and good people. Today and always I offer my deepest gratitude for the gift of Mary in our lives. She showed me what it means to be a woman of faith, kindness and courage. In her 90 years she has touched the lives of too many to count, me being only one. Despite the ravages of her illness, the light she carries still shines.
