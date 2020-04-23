After Zack and I married in 1981, we came to live on this 106-acre property. Our 38-year-old son Ty was born here. While we have left for periods of time, the land has had an unbreakable hold on my heart from the first time Zack brought me here. As we drove up the twisting road, the beauty of the mountain, the valley far below, and the view that went on for miles hardly seemed real. When I told my new mother-in-law what a beautiful place it was, she said very softly, “This is my sanctuary.”
Since I was four or five, I had always wanted a farm, but my dream wasn’t anything like the wild country of steep hillsides, gigantic oak trees, and deer that grazed as calmly as cows unless we got too close. In those first years, my patient father-in-law showed me how to garden, how to help an ewe with a difficult delivery, and other country skills.
I learned how to dip prunes. They’re technically Italian plums until they come out of the steaming water and dry in the sun. We even made olives that were the best tasting ever. When my first shearing season came, I got to jump into the enormous fleece bag to squash the wool down, surprised at the oily feel of the lanolin in the wool.
I have so many treasured moments crammed into my memory, I sometimes wonder if there is room for any more. Of course, there have been hard times, too. One night in the later 1980s a tremendous storm roared in. The rain pounded on the roof and wind tore at the trees. Suddenly with one long screech, the roof was ripped off the kitchen and the bathroom. I had also learned we mostly fixed things ourselves and my husband and son managed to put the roof on in just a few days.
Those hard times didn’t prepare us for the massive wildfires, the first that came three years ago and all the ones that have followed. Some say we now have another season — fire season. Hardest of all, fire season can come any time of the year. Cloverdale has been one of the fortunate places that so far has remained unscathed except for the heavy ash fall that comes and damages people’s lungs.
Now we’re in one of those hard times, not just here on Pine Mountain, or Sonoma County, or even California. The entire world is fighting a battle not against fires, floods, or heavy winds. We are under attack by a pandemic that is relentlessly moving across the globe leaving a dark cloud of sickness, death, and terrible loss.
Currently all of us in Sonoma County live under a shelter-in-place order, required to stay home except for essential travel, to wear masks in public as well as maintain a six-foot distance from others. Most businesses are closed along with schools and libraries.
Each day’s news brings the latest fatality total and reports the numbers of new cases. Not only are business owners struggling to survive financially, but the unemployment rate has skyrocketed leaving so many families wondering how they’ll get through the coming week.
Friends have emailed me about how trapped they feel and I must admit at first, there were times I did, too. But the more photos I saw and the stories about what others are facing, I felt ashamed.
That’s when I remembered my mother-in-law’s words, “This is my sanctuary.” Also I learned from her that a “sanctuary” isn’t just a place. More importantly it’s the love and acceptance you find there. Those are what carry you through the hard times. Now, before I start the morning chores, I give thanks for this, my sanctuary, and offer the hope that each person finds theirs.
Pamela Tinnin writes from her ranch on Pine Mountain. She can be reached at pamelatinnin@yahoo.com.
