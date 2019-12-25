In 1956 when my dad retired from the U.S. Navy, we moved to Bandon, Oregon, a small fishing and logging town on the southern Oregon coast. That September I spent Labor Day getting ready for my first day in fifth grade. As the new kid on the block, I was anxious, but not nearly as much as my 13-year-old sister facing her first day in eighth grade.
On the trip home, the school bus came to the grade school first. I sat in the first empty seat about halfway back. My day hadn’t gone well. Every kid in my class had been in school together since kindergarten. I was definitely the odd one out.
I settled back for the short ride to the junior high. When the bus stopped, much to my surprise my usually shy sister was talking away to a blond girl. They walked right past the seat I had saved and sat near the back so they could whisper and giggle in private.
Once at home Jane shared her news. Elvis Presley was going to be on the Ed Sullivan show that week. Jane had been talking about him for months.
“He’s so cute,” she’d say, even though our mother warned us about “that kind of boy.” We begged to be allowed to watch, but none of our pleas weakened our mother’s determination that we would not be tempted by the evils of rock and roll.
Jane wasn’t rebellious, but I was determined not to miss this opportunity to taste forbidden fruit. On the big night, we were sent to bed like usual. Soon I heard Jane’s regular breathing. Slowly I edged out of our shared double bed, silently opened the door and crept down the hall.
I could just see the TV screen. Ed Sullivan did his usual cross-armed introduction and the audience screamed when Elvis appeared. When he began to sing, the crowd went wild. I had a hard time holding still and staying quiet, because even at 10, I realized there was an entire world of music I had never heard. Besides, the next day at school I was a hero, the only one who had seen Elvis.
You might say that Elvis set me free, even musically. I had always loved music, loved to sing although I never had the confidence to join a group. I knew lots of old songs, like “Don’t Sit Under the Apple Tree With Anyone Else But Me” and new ones like “Jailhouse Rock” and “Blue Suede Shoes.” I also liked classical music and would listen for hours to piano pieces, sometimes playing the same record over and over.
My music scene exploded in the ’60s and ’70s — the Beatles, Rolling Stones and Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young. That’s when I discovered the power of music to draw people together. I’ll never forget the civil rights marches when thousands of voices rose in “We Shall Overcome,” or the peace marches when we sang Bob Dylan songs.
Thirty years ago at the Berlin Wall, a few hundred people began to gather each Monday at a church in Liepzig, East Germany and sing songs of faith, unity and freedom. Within weeks, there were thousands who gathered, and as the fate of the Wall teetered, there were thousands and thousands of people marching and singing their hearts out. When asked why they hadn’t squashed the movement, the head of the East German secret police said they didn’t have a contingency plan against singing.
Singing and music are a major part of celebrating Christmas and other faith traditions. For me, this time of year is a reminder that singing and music not only have the power to lift a young girl’s heart and give her courage, but the power to change the world.
Pamela Tinnin writes from her ranch on Pine Mountain. She can be reached at pamelatinnin@yahoo.com.
