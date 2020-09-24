After two days of semi-clear skies, Saturday was smoky and Sunday even worse. My morning schedule begins right after breakfast, usually around 7:30 a.m. — weeding the garden followed by picking whatever produce is ready. Most mornings lately I’ve had to wear a mask.
Additionally, the time spent harvesting has grown much shorter. With the fires and ongoing days of heavy smoke, most of the plants shut down. Even our sturdiest tomatoes basically slowed to a stop.
While many of the plants were absolutely loaded, for days the tomatoes didn’t grow larger or ripen just hung there.
The garden is on a drip irrigation system so our first step to solve the problem was to be sure it was functioning. We found no leaks or other malfunctions. Usually with enough water and hot days, by this time we would have seen full baskets each morning, but there hasn’t been one full basket since those first smoke-filled days.
We can’t complain that we haven’t had enough fresh produce for the three of us. Since July we’ve had fresh tomatoes, squash and okra for the three of us. We’ve also enjoyed a few Thai eggplants, Armenian cucumbers, and some yard long beans. But I was glad we had suspended our produce sales and deliveries several years ago because this year we don’t have enough to supply our former customers.
Back when we were selling, we also had generous amounts to give away. When we were meeting in person, each summer Sunday we brought trays and boxes packed with whatever things were at their peak. We’d set them out like a small farmer’s market for folks to take what they wanted. Of course, we haven’t been able to meet together since the Shelter-in-Place order came in mid-March.
We freeze, dry and can stuff for our pantry and normally have lots left. Back in July I wondered what we would do with all the excess fresh vegetables. Once the fires started, there was no need to worry about that. I’ve only put together two small baskets for my daughter and took several bags of squash and tomatoes to the food bank.
When I married Zack and came to live here in 1981, I knew absolutely nothing about farm life, gardening or sheep. Over these 30-plus years minus the years for seminary and a pastorate in Kansas, I learned from watching and listening to my late father-in-law Murph and my mother-in-law Mary. As the seasons passed we’ve dealt with the typical problems of gardening from moles to blossom end rot that can ruin an entire tomato crop.
As for this season’s issues, to be honest, I don’t have a clue. Has the air quality resulting from the intensity of the fires and resulting smoke actually caused the demise of our normal harvests? I’ve been searching our collection of gardening books and online websites, but so far I haven’t found any answers. Perhaps in the future there will be research about the long-term affects of smoke-filled skies on plants as well as people.
In these last four years we have seen wildfires grow larger and larger. It’s hard to even imagine that in this fire season alone California has lost over three million acres to fire. While California is burning, hurricanes bring devastating winds and destructive flooding along the south and eastern coastlines. Storms and floods have savaged thousands of acres of farmland in the Midwest.
Scientists speculate that the climate crisis they warned about has arrived earlier than projected. Will they find ways to protect against the consequences that may come? Will the people of the world be willing to make drastic changes in the way we live and work and play? Perhaps I’ll adopt a friend’s current motto for all that’s going on, “Wait and see.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.