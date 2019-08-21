This past Monday started the week off well with the second foggy morning in a row. Around 7:30 a.m. I put on ranch work clothes and went out the back door, stopping on the porch to pick up my garden snips plus five various sized baskets and a large shopping bag.
I only made it halfway to the garden gate before three tiny kittens ran toward me mewing and mewing. Somehow I have managed to add another task to my routine with these orphans. Originally there was a fourth one, but the only black and white one has disappeared.
I’ve looked and looked, called and called, but I’m afraid the little thing must have met a sad end. For now there are two black ones, plus the largest and strongest with stripes of mixed brown, grey and black.
They are the offspring of two of the barn cats. Their mother chose an enormous rose bush in the closest corner of the garden for their birth place. It’s nice and cozy under there and well protected within the thorny den. There is a soft layer of dry grass that provides comfort and warmth as they burrow into it.
I put down my garden gear and scooped up the kittens, turning back to the house for the kitten milk. They’ve graduated from bottles and I’m introducing soft food, but more and more, what they want is more attention; I guess you could say they want mothering.
I poured their formula in a flat plate with curved up edges, petted them a bit, then placed them around the plate with some distance between each of them. While they began to lap their breakfast I snuck off, picked up a basket and snips and began picking okra.
About halfway down the row, I heard a small mew just behind me. There was Stripes. He quickly climbed up on my boot, then sank his sharp little claws in my pant leg. I took him back to where the others still lapped away with the tiniest one standing paw deep in the middle of the milk.
I pulled him out, wiped him off as best I could with the tail of my shirt. After placing Stripes with his nose on the rim of the plate, once again I made my getaway.
Back to work, I almost reached the end of the row before Stripes found me. I had been out there for nearly an hour and had nothing to show for it except a handful of okra. The yard-long beans, squash and tomatoes were still waiting.
Just then I remembered that the hoodie I was wearing had a full width front pocket where I could put my hands, or for that matter, kittens. I picked up Stripes and carefully tucked him in the pocket. For several minutes he wiggled a bit and mewed several times.
As I continued up the row, he grew quiet. I finished the okra, took the basket over to the back porch, and picked up the bag for the squash. As I made my way to the squash row, I heard and actually felt the softest purr. Looking down, I began to laugh — at age 73 I had a real live “baby bump.”
Rural living isn’t for everyone. It involves a lot of hard work and it isn’t always convenient. But when I get tired or frustrated I remember all the times I felt my heart lift, like the foggy morning a tiny kitten rested warm against me and purred as I worked.
Pamela Tinnin writes from her ranch on Pine Mountain. She can be reached at pamelatinnin@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.