We keep a small flock of sheep, mostly for grass control — a ram and half dozen ewes. They’re hair sheep, brown with black markings, American Blackbellies, descendants of Barbados Blackbellies. People often think they’re goats especially when they see the ram with a set of horns that rivals the horns of wild mountain sheep.
A dedicated hunter I know suggested we could make lots of money by raising rams only. He actually envisioned a private hunt club where shooters would pay an enormous fee (his suggestion a thousand dollars), shoot a ram and have the horns mounted for a man-cave wall trophy.
He seemed surprised at my disgust. Obviously it’s impossible to raise only rams. Secondly, while I know that sheep are also raised for meat, somehow shooting a tame domestic animal for a trophy seems a far cry from hunting in the wild where the hunted animal at least has a chance to escape.
Last week after several days of rain, I walked through the garden, stepping carefully over puddles and avoiding the three flooded walkways. I made my way through the gate and across the pasture uphill towards the barn, ducking under the low hanging branches of the old olive tree.
Ahead of me, the sheep scattered. One ewe didn’t leave, hanging close to the open barn door. She was pacing, giving out those little mama chuckles. That’s when I saw the lamb, still a bit wet and more than a bit awkward as it stumbled out of the barn.
The lamb began to nurse, tiny tail wagging. I watched for a few minutes, felt the lamb was okay and, even though a first timer, the ewe seemed fine, too.
About an hour later, I came back to find the ewe pacing, her calls growing more frantic. The lamb was curled up nearby, but still the mother called. That’s when I heard a long, loud cry, a newborn lamb cry, coming from the barn.
I looked in every nook in the sheep pen, then focused on the middle section where hay bales are stacked and machinery stored. Now the ewe called louder and louder and I no longer heard the voice of the lost lamb. I waited and finally could tell the cry came from the farthest corner.
I walked past the tarped rototiller and then found my way around the wood chipper. A lamb stood there looking up at me, making a now very hoarse cry. I scooped up the lamb and carried it through the barn, out the door, and hoped like crazy it belonged to the ewe waiting there.
When I set the lamb on its feet, mama came right up behind me, nuzzling me out of the way. I moved back farther. Years ago in my first lambing season a nervous young ewe knocked me off my feet, so I’m wary of getting in the way. The ewe sniffed and chuckled, sniffed and chuckled, letting me know that this was her offspring, not mine.
The other lamb came up, welcoming its twin, and the three walked off to join the flock now gathered and waiting once again under the olive tree. I stood and watched them amble across the pasture towards the closed off orchard. Two older lambs ran ahead and sprang high and bounced several times when they crossed the small run-off creek that flows across the pasture after every solid rain.
I fought a cold all last week, one that left me tired most of the time. That morning I had forced myself to get up and do some outside chores. Watching the lambs jumping and playing and the ram circle around the flock, I was glad I did.
Pamela Tinnin writes from her ranch on Pine Mountain. She can be reached at pamelatinnin@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.