Despite the early warnings that arrive with the twinkling lights and mechanical Santas that now appear in store windows immediately following Halloween, I find myself feeling unprepared. With just a few weeks left before the most celebrated U.S. holiday of the year, my long ago love of this season seems all but forgotten in the anxiety of how to prepare a day that meets everyone’s expectations.
It’s been almost 20 years since my youngest married and left home, so at least I’m not in charge of producing the perfect, magic-filled time for young children. When I was a kid, it never occurred to me what a production my mother put on for me and my three siblings — in addition to the feasts she prepared for us, grandparents and other family and friends.
Later when my own children came, after they were in bed on Christmas Eve, I stayed up late putting the final touches on the bounty that would be there waiting in the morning. We didn’t have much money, so “bounty” is probably an exaggeration when compared to the expensive high-tech gifts of today.
One year when my daughter was in her horse-loving years, I bought two plastic steeds to add to her collection, an elegant white Arabian and a spotted Appaloosa. I have always loved horses, so spent many a late evening stitching saddles and bridles for the two out of some scrap leather. At 10, she loved those horses and even after she was beyond playing with them, they rested on a bedroom shelf through her high school years.
Her brother was six that year and loved anything mechanical, especially trains. The last task that Christmas Eve was to put his new train together. Perhaps it was the bottle of wine my husband and I shared, but it took us a while to snap all the pieces together. Finally, we were ready to throw the switch.
Our cat Orion sat nearby watching the proceedings, his tail flicking back and forth. My husband threw the switch, and suddenly Orion leaped in the air and into my lap, then hooked his claws up my shirt and then my face. One set of claws pierced my nose and the other paw landed just below my eyes and hooked into my eye socket. It hurt in a way I cannot describe.
Miraculously, the claws didn’t puncture the eye itself, but I spent Christmas with a bloodied swollen nose and a puffy, bruised eyelid. We hadn’t noticed that Orion’s tail had crossed the tracks. When the switch was thrown, it had shocked him.
The next morning, my son squealed with delight and never even noticed that the train wasn’t the one he had shown me over and over in the Montgomery Ward catalog. For most of the day, he never tired of watching it zooming around the circle. Orion crept into the room, but quickly left when he heard the rattle of the little train.
Remembering those times, I recalled that the treasures of Christmas aren’t in the boxes that lay beneath the tree. They are the moments shared, not just the cries of delight on an early morning, but all of it — the silly fumbling of putting together a little train, the chocolate smear on a small boy’s face that betrayed him when he denied eating forbidden fudge, the Christmas Eve we took a live day-old lamb to appear in the United Church’s Christmas pageant, the lamb wrapped in a blanket with a plastic sheet underneath to prevent accidents.
The truth of it is, Christmas comes whether we’re prepared or not and it doesn’t matter that it’s never perfect. Just like life, it’s a grand mixture.
Pamela Tinnin writes from her ranch on Pine Mountain. She can be reached at pamelatinnin@yahoo.com.
