Spring seems to have arrived regardless of what the calendar says. Here on the ranch the almond trees and the Italian plums showed their color first, just white, but still so very pretty. There’s a volunteer peach tree near the greenhouse. As scrawny as its limbs are they sport lovely deep pink blossoms. My husband wants to dig it up, but I forever root for the runt of the litter, so I’ve managed to talk him out of it.
I took pictures of the little tree on Saturday when I went down to check on the calla lilies that fill the creek bed that runs down from the culvert across our driveway. I’ve always cut great bunches of the lilies for Easter, but as full as they are, I worry there won’t be any by April.
I photographed the lavender plants, the enormous cacti that threatens to block a gate, and the oxalis that provides a lush green ground cover in the small front yard. Some people in my family see oxalis as a weed, but I like it, especially when the bright yellow flowers open in the sun.
Weeds are a constant with gardening. In the spring of 1982, my first attempt at gardening, I asked my father-in-law how to tell a weed.
Murph said, “If you don’t want it there, it’s a weed.”
Later an elderly friend told me, “If a rose comes up in a beautiful bed of prize-winning zinnias, you cut it down or dig it out.”
Long after that, I learned that even a fig tree could be a weed. Over the years we have encouraged birds to share the garden with us, even allowing them to plunder a few bites of strawberries or an occasional tomato. We still do, but when I found a fig tree sprouting in the strawberry patch, the birds were the first culprits that came to mind.
The small fig leaves were so delicate, I couldn’t stand to pull them. Over the next weeks, the fig tree grew. One day I noticed the strawberry leaves around it seemed withered and dry. I dug out the fig tree that afternoon.
The next season arrived and with it several more fig trees sprouted, one in the row of young squash plants, the second in the midst of small pepper plants. I poked around the sprout in the peppers and finally bent over and pulled it out.
When I stood up I noticed Harold the Wonder Pup walking with silly business-like intent along the bed of newly planted squash. He carried something in his mouth, a wad of dark brown. I followed him to the end of the bed but stood off a bit. He very carefully dropped the old fig he was carrying and began to nose it into the raked soil, pushing the dirt on top until the ragged, nearly petrified fig was covered.
Harold buries things he values. His treasures have included old bones, but he always makes sure he buries some of his dog treats and will even hide his favored toys under the squash plants or once even tucked inside some cabbage leaves.
I haven’t tried to stop Harold. After all, I have my keepsakes, too, and I tuck them away where I think they’re safe. The fire opal necklace from my husband, the boxes of my kids’ baby pictures, the silk rose corsage from our son’s wedding, the cameo brooch from my mother, the flag from my father’s casket—these are the first things in our wildfire season boxes.
In spite of the incredible beauty all around us, I mark the lack of rain and send up a silent prayer. We cannot hide one of our most valuable treasures—we can only try to protect it.
Pamela Tinnin writes from her ranch on Pine Mountain. She can be reached at pamelatinnin@yahoo.com.
