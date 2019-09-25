After moving here to Pine Mountain, I was surprised my first evening when I counted 17 deer in the walnut tree pasture across the drive that leads up to my mother-in-law’s house. As dusk approached, they came nearly every day and placidly grazed for a half hour or so.
Of course, 38 years have passed since then. Sadly we seldom see deer on the ranch except for an occasional brief glimpse when we walk to the upper end of the property. Other wild creatures have mostly disappeared, too. Perhaps they have grown more reclusive as the human population has increased along with much heavier traffic on the roads.
Back in my early days here, when we had a much larger flock of sheep, we used the barn across the road from our house as the lambing barn. For several years, a fox lived in the nearby culvert. She raised her kits there, too, and would come out to bark at us whenever we approached. She never bothered the lambs so we left her there. I looked forward to her daily greeting and missed her when she left.
For several years we were plagued by a large herd of wild pigs that would come at night and root up large swatches of ground. While we were relieved when they no longer came, I’ve wondered where they went. We still see some signs of where pigs have rooted, but never close to the houses or barns and the pigs mostly stay hidden.
In his book “Falter: Has the Human Game Begun to Play Itself Out?” Bill McKibben reports that if we could weigh all the world’s vertebrates, humans would be 30% of the total weight, farm animals would comprise 67% of the total, and wild animals would be 3% of the total. He states: “In fact, there are half as many wild animals on the planet as there were in 1970.”
In 1989 when McKibben wrote his first book, “The End of Nature,” many people called him an alarmist. But here we are 30 years later and much of what the now renowned environmentalist forecast has already come true.
I think of those statistics and wonder if even here there is reason to believe that our climate crisis is at least partially the cause of what seems to be diminishing numbers of wildlife. But then it’s always easy to convince myself that it’s not happening here, not where I live. But I think of how many people have died in our horrendously huge wildfires and how many will live the rest of their lives with damaged lungs. The wild animals have suffered and died in the flames, too.
Last week as I was driving up the private road that is the last mile to our place, I came around a corner and saw a lot of black animals meandering across our neighbor’s pasture on my right. When I got closer, I saw it was wild pigs, small black pigs perhaps a few months old. Their heads shot up when they heard the car. They gathered together and made a run across the road and safely over the hill.
Perhaps we’re not too late to turn it all around. To do that, we’ll need everyone on board to help, so I have set myself the task of finding out all I can about how to minimize my own affects on the earth and its inhabitants. In the meantime, I’ll keep watching for pigs and deer, foxes and bobcats, coyotes and wild turkeys, raccoons and skunks, not to mention the birds and all the smaller creatures. Even a glimpse of them gives me a bit of hope.
Pamela Tinnin writes from her ranch on Pine Mountain. She can be reached at pamelatinnin@yahoo.com.
