“One Mean Ant” by Arthur Yorinks
In what is a planned trilogy, Arthur Yorents teams up with illustrator Sergio Ruzzier to deliver a funny tale with a bit of a moral. Ant is so angry that he can cause grapes to shrivel in raisins. He could make the leaves fall off a tree, and worst of all, he likes to boss everyone around. While walking around, ant gets lost and finds himself alone, until a fly comes along. While fly seems to drive ant crazy, he also finds he has never had a friend. In what turns out to be an unlikely friendship, ant and fly begin a new adventure: friendship. Parents and kids will love the message about being nice. Ages 3 to 7, Reading level (RL) 1.5.
“The Button Book” by Sally Nicholls
Sally Nicholls delivers a great book for audience participation, and the button book has us turn pages and push different colored buttons. It begins with a red button that makes a beep, but continues to a blue button that sings songs “Wheels on the Bus” and “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star” Along the way different animals help with pushing the buttons, a dog, elephant, tortoise, squirrel, dinosaur, and bird. It incorporates all sorts of actions (clapping, hugging, bouncing, tickling, etc.) and different colors (purple, orange, yellow, and green) as well as different shaped buttons. The book is fun and should have parents, caregivers, and children clapping, singing, bouncing along as the book is being read. Ages 3-8 RL 1.0
“Ms. Blake is a Flake” by Dan Gutman
A.J. and his friends are back and they sign up for the Beaver Scouts. He and his friends find that the new scout leader, Miss Blake, is challenging because she wants the kids to prepare for bear attacks and falling boulders. They kids would like to build campfire and earn cool badges. This is number four in the My Weirder-est School series. A.J. is still filled with puns, his friends are often as clueless as he is, but somehow, they come to rescue when a real problem arises on a nature hike and camping trip in the woods. Parents and children alike will enjoy the humor as well as reading about A,J., Andrea, and the gang again. Ages 6-10 RL 3.
John Koetzner is Children’s Services Librarian for the Cloverdale Regional Library. He has reviewed books over the years for publications such as San Francisco Chronicle, New Age Journal and The Healdsburg Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.