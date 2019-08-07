As I followed Duncan zooming up the dusty road on his ATV, I had no idea what to expect.
My only previous experience with mushroom farming was years ago in Ulster County, New York, where I knew that a local company grew mushrooms in the limestone caves that pocketed a portion of hills next to a rushing river.
“This is different,” I thought to myself, as we climbed higher and higher, finishing our trek in an open clearing surrounded by oaks and madrones.
As I got out of my car and looked around, I saw a two-story building that holds a mammoth commercial cooler used for storage on its first floor and a white truck down a slope next to it. (More on the truck later.)
Duncan Soldner has been in the mushroom business since 1979 when, while in law school, he got a job as a lab assistant at a company that produced fertilizer for the mushroom industry.
Duncan was mystified as to how his job fit into the big picture, so his boss took him to a mushroom farm, where he had an “aha” moment.
He saw a sustainable (a word not in common usage back then) industry that used agricultural by-products in a controlled indoor environment to produce a product (edible fungi) that is enjoyed by millions of people worldwide.
Taking a leave from law school, he started as a truck driver at a mushroom farm in Petaluma and was promoted to general manager within a year.
That he now is a mushroom grower, rather than an attorney, pretty much says it all.
Fast forward 40 years and you arrive at Gourmet Growers, a company that not only supplies 14 farmers markets and approximately 40 grocery stores and restaurants across Sonoma County with their products, but also is a leader in designing and developing commercial mushroom farms in the United States.
Now for a bit of mushroom history:
The center of the mushroom industry in this country is in Chester County, Pennsylvania, just west of Philadelphia.
A 2017 PBS article that I found online said that 50% of the mushrooms in the country are produced here — more than a million pounds every day.
Kennett Township is the largest producer of mushrooms in the world.
After Pennsylvania, California is the second largest mushroom growing state.
Mushrooms are grown on compost composed of various types of decaying matter. A key component has been racetrack sweepings from thoroughbred horses, who would stomp on the straw in their stalls, breaking it down so that it decomposed more evenly.
A win-win scenario developed as racetracks found a viable commercial use for something that would potentially wind up in a landfill.
Cottonseed hulls and cottonseed meal are other agricultural waste products that are important in mushroom production.
Ninety percent of mushrooms grown commercially are Agaricus bisporus, which you all know as white button, brown cremini and portabellas.
According to Wikipedia, light brown mushrooms were cultivated beginning in the early 1700s, but it wasn’t until 1893 that the Pasteur Institute discovered a cultured specimen. White buttons appeared in 1926 when a grower in Pennsylvania found some white specimens that were thought to be more attractive to consumers, and began culturing that variety. Portabellas are simply a mature brown mushroom whose cap has spread to expose the gills.
Duncan sells these three varieties that are grown at farms in Petaluma and in Colusa, east of Lake County.
Unfortunately, I couldn’t tour the Petaluma facility, as the environment is very sensitive to outside contaminants.
I did, however, get inside the converted ice cream truck at his property in Geyserville, where he grows Oyster mushrooms, which hang from bags that are filled with growing medium on pipes stretched across back end of the truck.
Spores and growing medium are combined in the plastic bags and then slits are cut, through which the mushrooms pop out. It takes five weeks for the first crop to appear.
I also saw Shiitake mushrooms, which were traditionally grown on hardwood logs.
Now, synthetic logs are more commonly used for commercial operations like Duncan’s, as the yields are higher and the mushrooms go through their reproductive cycle faster. This variety originated in Eastern China and Japan and comprises almost 10% of cultivated mushrooms.
Yesterday, I was at the Healdsburg Saturday market and saw some Oyster mushrooms for sale that I had seen growing the day before.
Anyone with an interest in growing and eating mushrooms would do well to speak with Duncan, who gave me enough information during our hour-long conversation for more than one column.
You can find him at the Cloverdale Tuesday Farmers’ Market from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the empty lot next to Plank Coffee.
Karen Allan is the manager of the Cloverdale Tuesday Farmers’ Market. She’s rarely seen without Cora. She can be reached at kjsallan52@gmail.com.
