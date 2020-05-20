As a habitual over-thinker, over the past few weeks I’ve thought a lot about the Reveille’s impending switch to all-digital. When I was hired a little under two years ago (this week marks the two-year anniversary of my interview for the job), I had no idea that I would be a part of a team transitioning multiple newspapers out of print. I had just helped fight for funding to keep my college paper in print and, through my rose-colored glasses, viewed “professional print journalism” as being more stable.
The fight to maintain print journalism is not a unique one, though. Newspapers of all sizes and circulation numbers are having to rework what it means to keep news in the hands of readers — especially in a time where advertising dollars are shrinking and subscribers are inclined to read articles on devices rather than a print product and now, when a pandemic is threatening the local economies that we depend on.
If you’ve been reading our front page in recent weeks, you know that this will be the last print issue of the Reveille. We, like many newspapers across the county, are pumping the brakes on the printing press and making the wondrous, daunting switch to all-digital.
In many ways, I think the switch will be good — it allows us to get news out quicker and make sure it’s the most up-to-date information it can be. With print, oftentimes news is old by the time it reaches mailboxes — in my two years here, I know we’ve printed numerous front pages where new information came in as the papers hit our stands. As someone who spends the greater part of their week preparing pages for print, I’m also looking forward to being able to spend some of that time writing more articles about Cloverdale. In recent weeks, I can count on more than one hand how many articles were written late or pushed off because layout duty called.
I firmly believe that switching to digital means Reveille readers will get more news about their community, a community that truly has an abundance of kind, heartbreaking, vital stories to tell. As the editor and primary reporter of the paper, I’m looking forward to giving you more in-depth, comprehensive, interactive coverage of local government and school issues. I’m also looking forward to more reader-fueled content, where your comments, concerns and musings are brought to the forefront.
It’s my hope that this transition to all-digital will enable the Reveille to be the best newspaper that it can be, one that helps serve and report on the whole community.
In some ways, the switch is sad. I know I’m going to miss having the print product. Transitioning out of having a tangible paper hasn’t fully hit me, though I’m predicting that next week will be glum around my work-from-home office.
I know in many ways being in print allows our articles to reach different eyes, it allows for the creation of scrapbooks and it enables people to flip through volumes of the Reveille that are decades old. In college I spent three years working in university archives and without a doubt my favorite moments were spent flipping through the yellowed 90-year-old pages of the school’s student newspaper. The Reveille has an even longer history of print — 141 years — and, according to a heavy plaque that sat in our office, it’s the oldest newspaper in California to keep its founding name. Instead of being folded into other publications and taking on an extended, multi-part name, the Cloverdale Reveille has always been the Cloverdale Reveille. That’s not going to change.
Print, being a paper of record, is important — but so is being able to adapt. For years, we’ve been experiencing a steady decline in advertising sales and various public appeals, namely our Direct Public Offer, helped us preserve our print publication. As we see advertising decline even more rapidly and are faced with an uncertain economy, we have to adapt to an all-digital world — it’s the best way to make sure that hyperlocal, Cloverdale-focused news is around in the future.
This is a big transition, and I know that some of our readers won’t like it. But as we make this change, know that we’re still here for you. Reporters, me included, want the best for the community. We want to report the truth, whether it’s good, bad, heartwarming or distressing. That mission won’t change because of where the news is located.
Zoë Strickland is the editor of the Cloverdale Reveille. She can be reached at zoe@sonomawest.com.
