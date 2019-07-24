Free Lunch at the Library Monday to Friday, from noon to 12:30 p.m. for ages 18 and under. Free toothbrushes and books just for coming. Adults will get a free raffle ticket for a chance to win $20 gift certificate to Dahlia & Sage.
It’s Showtime at the Library until Aug. 10. Earn free books and other prizes. Sign up online at sonomalibrary.beanstack.org or at any library location.
Programs especially for kids:
Wee Read Baby-Toddler Storytime. for ages 0 to 36 months, Mondays at 10:30 a.m. and Preschool Storytime for ages 3 to 6, Mondays at 11:30 a.m. throughout August. These programs will be full of stories, songs, and movement to help develop a love of reading.
Bilingual Stories and Songs. Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. throughout August. Please note there will be no storytime on Wednesday, Aug.7. Come explore books, songs, rhymes and plays in English and Spanish.
Read to a Dog. Assistance dogs for PALS (Paws as Loving Support) will be at the Cloverdale Library the first and third Wednesdays, Aug. 7 and 21 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Come read to a friendly dog and build confidence by reading aloud. For beginning readers.
Writing Club for Kids for ages 9 and up. Monday, Aug. 19 at 4 p.m. This club is for aspiring young authors who enjoy creating and writing their own stories. A local published author, Jennifer Lynn Alvarez, leads the group.
Family Yoga for kids ages 3 to 6. Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 10:30 a.m. This is a high-energy class with simple yoga poses, cooperative games, breathing and relaxation exercises. Parents/caregivers are encouraged to participate. This program is 45 minutes and mats provided.
Kids Yoga for ages 5 to 12. Thursday, Aug. 22 at 4 p.m. This class introduces yoga poses with cooperative games, breathing and relaxation exercises, as well as encourages self-expression and building social skills.
Tween/Teen events:
Game On! Wednesdays from 2:30 to 4 p.m. throughout August. Games and snacks provided. Stay cool this summer. Come hang out and play games. Tweens and teens welcome.
Programs for adults:
Yoga. Saturdays throughout August at noon. Join us for basic yoga and relaxation! Beginners are encouraged to attend and no experience is necessary.
One-on-One Technology Help. Saturdays throughout August from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Get one-on-one help with a librarian. By appointment only, these 30-minute sessions will allow for personalized attention. Sign up online, over the phone (707-894-5271), or in person at the Cloverdale Regional Library.
Magic Art of Paper Marbling. Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 6:30 p.m. Create beautiful paper designs with crafty marbling techniques. We provide the tools and you take home your work of art. Reservation is limited please sign up online to reserve your spot today.
Book Discussion. Join us each month for our book discussion group. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 2 p.m. The discussion this month is “Lab Girl” by Hope Jahren. Free and open to all. New members are always welcome. Lending copies available near the information desk.
Donna Romeo is a librarian at the Cloverdale Regional Library.
