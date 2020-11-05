Mark your calendar; our curbside hours are expanding.
Starting on Nov. 9, we will be open for curbside service from noon to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Not sure what's available or want to know more about our databases? Please call the library at 707-894-5271. We can even set up a "learn about your library's resources" live Zoom presentation. We are here to help.
Our next adult book club is on Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. This month's book is "The Overstory" by Richard Powers. Call the library or register online at sonomalibrary.org. Please note the books are available for curbside pick up at the Cloverdale library or we will gladly help you get an eBook or audiobook online.
I also want to bring to your attention our next big systemwide event, the Santa Rosa Zine Fest on Nov. 7 held in three sessions from 2 to 5 p.m. This will feature an interactive artist conversation between Amanda Ayala and RJ Simon, a discussion between authors Maia Kobabe and Tessa Hulls, a workshop by Yael Levy, and a digital artists’ alley in celebration of zines, mini-comics and local talent. This event is geared towards teens but is open to all ages and Spanish interpretation will be available for all three sessions. To find out more about this special event and/or to register, you can look online at our events calendar or simply call the library.
Donna Romeo is a librarian at the Cloverdale Regional Library.
