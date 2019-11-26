Homework Help Continues. Wednesdays throughout the school year from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Boost your knowledge and your grades — get free homework assistance at the local library. If you interested in volunteering to be a homework helper, contact Donna Romeo at 707-894-5271.
Programs especially for kids:
Wee Read Story time. (ages 0 to 36 months) Mondays at 10:30 a.m. and Preschool Story time (ages 3 to 6) Mondays at 11:30 a.m. throughout December. These programs will be full of stories, songs and movement to help develop a love of reading.
Family Storytime. Wednesday, Dec. 4 and 11 at 10:30 a.m. Explore books, songs, rhymes and play in English.
Bilingual Stories and Songs. Thursdays throughout December at 10:30 a.m. with a special Bilingual Storytime with Veronica on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 10:30 a.m. Come explore books, songs, rhymes and plays in English and Spanish.
Read to a Dog. Assistance dogs for PALS (Paws as Loving Support) will be at the Cloverdale Library Wednesday, Dec. 4 and 18 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Build confidence by reading aloud to a friendly dog. For beginning readers.
Family Yoga for ages 3 to 6. Tuesday, Dec. 3 and 17 at 10:30 a.m. This is a high-energy class with simple yoga poses, cooperative games, breathing and relaxation exercises. Parents/caregivers are encouraged to participate.
Kids Yoga for ages 5 to 12. Thursday, Dec. 12 and 26 at 3 p.m. This class introduces yoga poses using cooperative games, breathing and relaxation exercises, as well as encourages self-expression and building social skills.
Writing Club for Kids for ages 9 and up. Monday, Dec. 16 at 3:30 p.m. Learn how to write a novel from a local author, Jennifer Lynn Alvarez, who leads the group.
Holiday Puppet Show: The Boy Who Cried Wolf. Thursday, Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. Join us for an all ages puppet show that's fun for the whole family.
Baby Sign Storytime Dec. 24 at 10:30 a.m. Join us for signs, stories and songs. Learn sign language from Certified Sign2Me Instructor, Clare Pryden. For babies and toddlers, with parents and caregivers.
Maker Studio: Under Pressure. Friday, Dec. 27 at 3:30 p.m. Make models with air pressure to explore how hydraulics work with digital design instructor Lindsay Hunter.
Tween/Teen events:
Computer Lounge Tuesday, Dec. 3, 10 and 17. Tweens and teens can play interactive computer games with other players in the room or with players online. From 3:15 to 5 p.m.
Tile Art. Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 3:30 p.m. Make a coaster or simply display your art. We will have all the supplies you need to make these tiles. Perhaps you want to give one away as a gift?
Game On. Friday, Dec. 13 at 3:30 p.m. A place away from home where you can hang out with friends, eat snacks and play video games. We will supply snacks, a Nintendo Switch, Switch games and the space to play them.
Financial Aid 101. Saturday, Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. Financial aid experts from the SRJC will provide overviews of the financial aid application process, including the types of aid available and how to navigate the aid process. They will also answer individual questions about the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) and the California Dream Act, and provide personal assistance with completing the online applications. We suggest you bring your 2018 Federal tax returns if you wish to complete your online FAFSA. A number of laptops will be available, or bring your own. Bilingual English and Spanish. For juniors and seniors in high school and their families.
Tie Dye Workshop. Saturday, Dec. 28 at 2 p.m. Come make your own tie dyed shirt or other cloth item of your choosing at this tie dye workshop for teens. If you have a t-shirt or other cotton item you would like to tie-dye please bring it. We will also have some white t-shirts available.
Programs for adults:
Ukulele Beyond the Basics. Monday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Join us for a class where all things are ukulele! In this class students will add more songs to their repertoire and learn more music theory. Ukuleles will be provided for use.
Yoga. Mondays throughout December at 4:45 p.m. Join us for basic yoga and relaxation. Beginners are encouraged to attend and no experience is necessary.
American Sign Language (ASL) Mondays throughout December at 6:30 p.m. Learn basic sign language skills to better communicate with deaf and hard of hearing people. Class is for all ages.
One-on-One Technology Help. Saturdays throughout December from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Get free one-on-one help with a librarian. By appointment only. Sign up online, over the phone by calling 707-894-5271 or in person at the Cloverdale Regional Library.
Healthy Living at Your Library: Meditation and Stress Reduction. Wednesday, Dec. 4 and 18 at 6 p.m. Use movement, stillness, breath, visualization and sound to help calm, heal and balance your body, mind and spirit. These simple yet powerful meditation, relaxation and breathing techniques can be done seated, standing or lying down.
Healthy Living at Your Library: Chair Yoga. Fridays at 10:30 a.m. throughout December. Maintain and regain mobility in this gentle form of yoga practiced while sitting on a chair. Class may include some standing with support. Breath work and mindful movement will accompany gentle strengthening and stretching.
Beyond Origami – Handmade Iris Cards for Adults. Saturday, Dec. 7 at 1:30 p.m. Make folded origami-like creations with specially treated paper into handmade cards of a variety of shapes and textures.
Book Discussion and year-end social. Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. Come and meet fellow book readers. We will share the book of our choice at our year-end event. All are welcome.
Traditional Folk Songs of the Winter Holidays. Monday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. Local favorite, folk singer and storyteller Adam Miller presents a multicultural sing-along program of traditional holiday folk songs from an American English-speaking folk tradition.
