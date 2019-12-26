Programs especially for kids:
Wee Read Storytime. (ages 0 to 36 months) Mondays at 10:30 a.m. and Preschool Storytime (ages 3 to 6) Mondays at 11:30 a.m. throughout January and on Wednesdays, Jan. 15, 22 and 29 at 10:30 a.m. is Family Storytime. These programs will be full of stories, songs and movement to help develop a love of reading. Note: We are closed Monday, Jan. 20 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Bilingual Stories and Songs. Thursdays throughout January at 10:30 a.m. with a special Bilingual Storytime with Veronica on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 10:30 a.m. Come explore books, songs, rhymes and plays in English and Spanish.
Maker Studio: Making Movement. Friday, Jan.3 at 3:30 p.m. Explore parts of the body and how they work mechanically. Make your own creation to take home.
Family Yoga for ages 3 to 6. Tuesday, Jan. 7 and 21 at 10:30 a.m. This is a high-energy class with simple yoga poses, cooperative games, breathing and relaxation exercises. Parents/caregivers are encouraged to participate.
Animal Music. Thursday, Jan. 9 at 4 p.m. Kids age 0 to 5 and their families are invited to boogie along with Animal Music at the Cloverdale Library. Get ready to sing, dance and have a great time with Farmer Arann, Miss Dragonfly and Miss Heidi.
Read to a Dog. Wednesday, Jan. 15 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. assistance dogs for PALS (Paws as Loving Support) will be at the Cloverdale Library. Build confidence by reading aloud to a friendly dog.
Build Club. Friday, Jan. 17 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Kids provide the creativity and the library provides the building materials. These may include Legos, K-Nex, Cubelets, along with D.I.Y. building projects.
Kids Yoga for ages 5 to 12. Thursday, Jan. 16 and 30 at 3 p.m. This class introduces yoga poses using cooperative games, breathing and relaxation exercises, as well as encourages self-expression and building social skills.
Writing Club for Kids for ages 9 and up. Monday, Jan. 13 at 3:30 p.m. Learn how to write a novel from a local author, Jennifer Lynn Alvarez, who leads the group.
Baby Sign Storytime. Jan. 28 at 10:30 a.m. Join us for Signs, Stories and Songs! Learn Sign Language from Certified Sign2Me Instructor, Clare Pryden. For babies and toddlers, with parents and caregivers.
Tween/Teen events:
Glow in the Dark Teen Yoga. Saturday, Jan. 4 at 11:30 p.m. This playful teen yoga class is geared towards older kids. The class introduces yoga poses with cooperative games, breathing and relaxation exercises, as well as encourages self-expression and building social skills. Active and fun, the class help teens release energy, develop strength, flexibility and focus in a social environment.
Computer Lounge Tuesday, Jan. 7, 14 and 28 from 3:15 to 5 p.m. Tweens and teens can play interactive computer games with other players in the room or with players online.
Game On! Friday, Jan. 10 and 24 at 3:30 p.m. A place away from home where you can hang out with friends, eat snacks, and play video games. We will supply snacks, a Nintendo Switch, Switch games and the space to play them.
For all ages:
Homework Help continues. Wednesdays throughout the school year from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Boost your knowledge and your grades! Get free homework assistance at your local library. If you interested in volunteering to be a homework helper, contact Donna Romeo at 707-894-5271.
Magician Mike’s Winter Magic Show. Thursday, Jan. 2 at 3 p.m. A magic show inspired by the most magical season of the year. Come warm yourself with a little fun and a whole lot of wonder! All ages are welcome to participate in this special seasonal magic show.
Programs for teens and adults:
American Sign Language (ASL) Mondays throughout January at 6:30 p.m. Learn basic sign language skills to better communicate with deaf and hard of hearing people. Class is for all ages. Note: We are closed Monday, Jan. 20 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Job Skills Workshop. Saturday, Jan. 4 at 1:30 p.m. Meet with experienced human resources and recruiting professionals, to learn firsthand how to be a standout in today's competitive job market. This class will cover resume writing, job hunting, LinkedIn and networking, and interview skills.
Healthy Living at Your Library: Cooking with Seasonal Produce. Saturday, Jan. 11 at 1:30 p.m. Come learn how to choose, cook, and eat more plants. This class will be taught by Jill Nussinow, a registered Dietitian and cookbook author whose tag line is Inspiring Ideas for Plant-Based Eating.
Programs for adults:
Yoga. Mondays throughout January at 4:30 p.m. Join us for basic yoga and relaxation! Beginners are encouraged to attend and no experience is necessary. Note: We are closed Monday, Jan. 20 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Healthy Living at Your Library: Chair Yoga. Fridays at 10:30 a.m. throughout January. Maintain and regain mobility in this gentle form of yoga practiced while sitting on a chair. Class may include some standing with support. Breath work and mindful movement will accompany gentle strengthening and stretching.
One-on-One Technology Help. Saturdays throughout January from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Get free one-on-one help with a librarian. By appointment only. Sign up online, over the phone (707-894-5271), or in person at the Cloverdale Regional Library.
Master Gardeners: Super Succulents for Sonoma County with Anne Lowings. Saturday, Jan. 11 at 10:30 a.m. Anne will discuss the best varieties of Succulents for Sonoma County and how these tough and versatile plants can add year round interest with little maintenance or water.
Book Discussion- “Born a Crime” by Trevor Noah. Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 2 p.m. Noah's path from apartheid South Africa to the desk of The Daily Show began with a criminal act: his birth. With an incisive wit and unflinching honesty, Noah weaves together a moving yet funny portrait of a boy making his way through a damaged world in a dangerous time. Lending copies are available near the information desk. All are welcome.
Jubilee Klezmer. Monday, Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. Jubilee Klezmer Ensemble (JKE) performs rockin' Klezmer tunes, traditional Israeli dance numberse, and soulful Yiddish songs with local musicians Alby Kass (vocalist), Paul Alexander (clarinet), Sonia Tubridy (accordion), Juliette Javaheri (violin) and Richard Saunders (bass).
Donna Romeo is a librarian at the Cloverdale Regional Library.
