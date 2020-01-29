Programs especially for kids:
Wee Read Storytime. (ages 0 to 36 months) Mondays at 10:30 a.m. and Preschool Storytime (ages 3-6) Mondays at 11:30 a.m. throughout February and on Wednesday, Feb. 5 and 19 at 10:30 a.m. is Family Storytime. These programs will be full of stories, songs and movement to help develop a love of reading. Note: We are closed Monday, Feb. 17 for President’s Day.
Bilingual Stories and Songs. Thursdays throughout February at 10:30 a.m. with a special Bilingual Storytime with Veronica on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 10:30 a.m. Come explore books, songs, rhymes and plays in English and Spanish.
Family Yoga for ages 3-6. Tuesday, Feb. 4 and 18 at 10:30 a.m. This is a high-energy class with simple yoga poses, cooperative games, breathing and relaxation exercises. Parents/caregivers are encouraged to participate.
Read to a Dog. Wednesday, Feb. 5 and 19 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. assistance dogs for PALS (Paws as Loving Support) will be at the Cloverdale Library. Build confidence by reading aloud to a friendly dog.
Kids Yoga for ages 5-12. Thursday, Feb. 13 and 27 at 3 p.m. This class introduces yoga poses using cooperative games, breathing, and relaxation exercises, as well as encourages self-expression and building social skills.
Writing Club for Kids for ages 9 and up. Monday, Feb. 10 at 3:30 p.m. Learn how to write a novel from a local author, Jennifer Lynn Alvarez, who leads the group.
Baby Sign Storytime. Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 10:30 a.m. Join us for signs, stories and songs. Learn sign language from Certified Sign2Me Instructor, Clare Pryden. For babies and toddlers, with parents and caregivers.
African Celebration. Wednesday Feb. 26 at 10 a.m. Join us for an exciting musical program with master drummer Onye Onyemaechi. Onyemaechi will use rhythm, music and instruments to journey with children and families exploring the beauty and soul of the drum in African village life.
Tween/teen events:
Glow in the Dark Teen Yoga. Saturday, Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. This playful teen yoga class is geared towards older kids. The class introduces yoga poses with cooperative games, breathing and relaxation exercises, as well as encourages self-expression and building social skills. Active and fun, the class help teens release energy, develop strength, flexibility and focus in a social environment.
Computer Lounge Tuesday, Feb. 4, 11, and 25 from 3:15 to 5 p.m. Tweens and teens can play interactive computer games with other players in the room or with players online.
Game On. Friday, Feb. 7 and 21 at 3 p.m. A place away from home where you can hang out with friends, eat snacks, and play video games. We will supply snacks, a Nintendo Switch, Switch games, and the space to play them.
Teen Movie: Five Feet Apart. Friday, Feb. 7 at 4 p.m. Stella Grant is every bit a 17-year-old. She's attached to her laptop and loves her best friends. But unlike most teenagers, she spends much of her time living in a hospital as a cystic fibrosis patient. Her life is full of routines, boundaries and self-control, all of which is put to the test when she meets an impossibly charming fellow patient named Will Newman. Rated PG-13. Running time: 116 minutes. Snacks provided.
SAT Intensive Prep Class. Part 1: Mon. Feb. 24, 6 to 8:30 p.m. and Part 2: Monday, March 2, 6 to 8:30 p.m. The Sonoma County Library presents a free five-hour SAT Intensive Preparation class with local test preparation consultant Ellen Jakes Kelm, PhD. Students must attend both parts. Registration is required as space is limited. All study materials are included and all students will receive an individual copy of “The Official SAT Prep Guide.”
For all ages:
Family Cooking Night with Chef Monica. Monday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. This is a cooking class for the whole family. We will be making roasted bell pepper soup, quinoa fritters with winter citrus and pomegranate salad and for dessert, raspberry chocolate parfait.
Meet Miz. Lucretia Borgia, Ma'am. Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. In celebration of Black History Month, head plantation cook and housekeeper, Miz Lucretia Borgia, Ma'am openly discusses her role as a slave and the lifestyle, traditions and culture of enslaved Africans during her reign.
Homework Help Continues. Wednesdays throughout the school year from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Boost your knowledge and your grades. Get free homework assistance at your local library. If you interested in volunteering to be a homework helper, contact Donna Romeo at (707) 894-5271.
Programs for teens and adults:
American Sign Language (ASL). Mondays throughout February at 6:30 p.m. Learn basic sign language skills to better communicate with deaf and hard of hearing people. Class is for all ages. Note: We are closed Feb. 17 for President’s Day.
Programs for adults:
One-on-One Technology Help. Saturdays throughout February from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Get free one-on-one help with a librarian. By appointment only. Sign up online, over the phone (707-894-5271), or in person at the Cloverdale Regional Library.
Yoga. Mondays at 4:45 p.m. and Fridays at 10:30 a.m. throughout February. Join us for basic yoga and relaxation. Beginners are encouraged to attend and no experience is necessary. Note: We are closed Monday, Feb. 17 for President’s Day.
Hungrytown. Monday Feb. 3, at 6 p.m. Join us for a live event with a fantastic 1960s-style folk music duo.
Mindfulness and Meditation. Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. In this class, we will explore mindfulness and meditation techniques that help bring greater ease and wellbeing into our daily lives. We will also learn simple mindful movements which promote clarity, balance and added focus to our everyday activities.
Master Gardeners. Saturday, February 8 at 10:30pm. As of press time, the subject is to be determined.
Book Discussion: “There There” by Tommy Orange. Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. In the weeks leading up to the Big Oakland Powwow, a disparate but interconnected group of urban Native Americans living in Oakland prepare for the festivities, working through the losses and traumas they’ve suffered both in their own lifetimes and through the inheritance of an overwhelmingly painful cultural legacy of violence and racism. Lending copies are available near the information desk. All are welcome.
LAB meeting. Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. Regular meeting of the Cloverdale Library Advisory Board.
Emergency Preparedness. Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 6:30 p.m. Learn about emergency kits and what items are important to have ready at all times. This event will also include family planning (and your pets, too.) Create a solid evacuation plan for you, the people you live with and your pets. Let’s get Sonoma Ready.
Donna Romeo is a librarian at the Cloverdale Regional Library.
