Did you receive a gadget during the holidays and need help operating it? Want to download books for free using your new device? Perhaps you want to learn how to stream a movie? The Sonoma County Library has a new free Virtual One-on-One Tech Help program. Please sign up for an available 30 minute appointment online at https://events.sonomalibrary.org/events or call the branch and talk to a helpful library staff member. We have two appointments on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Four appointments on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. All devices and questions are welcome.
Below is a list of live virtual library events all held on Zoom for the month of January.
Virtual English Conversation Circle Mondays at 5 p.m. Drop-in class for adults to practice verbal English in a small (virtual) group setting with a class facilitator. If interested please contact the Rohnert Park-Cotati Library to register at 707-584-9121 or rohnertpark@sonomalibrary.org
DIY We Heart Fiber Arts for teens and adults on Tuesday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. Learn the basics of hand-sewing. Learn creative and original embellishment (patches, buttons, visible repair and embroidery, including Japanese Boro and Sashiko styles.) You may also be creating fiber postcards to send to local seniors.
Virtual Pride Club for teens (grades 7-12) Tuesdays at 4 p.m. Hang out with other queer teens and allies to discuss books and other media. Join teens in this weekly club to discuss books and other media that showcase queer voices and experiences. Each month there will be a different theme, and you can select a book or other media that fits that theme based on recommendations by librarians or choose your own. This club is a great way to make friends, foster community building, and discover queer media all at the same time! This month’s theme is Queer YA fantasy.
Virtual Teen Anime Club (grades 7-12) Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Come join other Anime fans on Zoom who enjoy watching Anime and discussing Manga.
Book Discussion for adults is on Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 2 p.m. We will be discussing
"Call Me by Your Name" by Andre Aciman. The sudden and powerful attraction between a teenage boy and a summer guest at his parents’ house on the Italian Riviera has a profound and lasting influence that will mark them both for a lifetime.
Our next book, for February, is "A Gentleman in Moscow" by Amor Towles. Come join in the discussion. New members are always welcome. Both books are now available for curbside pick up at the Cloverdale Regional Library.
Book Hangout for Tweens (Grades 4-6) on Thursday, Jan. 14 at 3 p.m. and Book Hangout for kids (Grades 1-3) on Wednesday, Jan 20 at 1 p.m. Meet up with others to listen to a short book or chapters to be read out loud to you. Then chat about what you thought of the book and do a fun activity.
Our biggest event is our ever popular LumaCon on Saturday, Jan. 30 from 10-4! It’s virtual this year and open to everyone. For more information go to https://www.lumacon.net/ There is also a LumaCon! Superhero Reading Challenge going on now until Jan. 25. For more information go to https://sonomalibrary.org/superhero-readers and sign up on Beanstack at https://sonomalibrary.beanstack.org/reader365
All virtual events can be found at https://events.sonomalibrary.org/events and require prior registration to participate. Please register online or call 707 894-5271 to register.
There are also many events, book talks and storytimes on the Sonoma County Library’s YouTube channel. Bookmark, follow and subscribe so you don’t miss a thing. https://www.youtube.com/user/sonomalibrary
