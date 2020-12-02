As we approach the holidays, you might be looking for some entertainment. Let me introduce you to three databases that are sure to help.
- OverDrive is the leading digital reading platform with thousands of eBooks and Audiobooks in all areas of fiction and nonfiction from which to choose.
- Hoopla is a streaming service that allows Sonoma County Library cardholders to borrow audiobooks, movies, music, comics, eBooks and television shows and immediately begin watching, listening or reading.
- Kanopy is a streaming movie collection that showcases more than 30,000 of the world's best, classic and groundbreaking films. There is also Kanopy Kids, which includes educational and engaging videos for children of all ages. Parents can trust that this curated collection encourages social and emotional development, promotes respect for community diversity and inspires creativity.
All you need is a library card. Don’t have one? No problem.
Apply for one at sonomalibrary.org or call us here at the library, 707-894-5271, and we will gladly help you get a library card and sign up for any of our library services like the ones above. We also have many items you can check out here at the library, including books, books on CD, Playaways, DVDs, music CDs, Regional Parks discovery pack, DIY Toolkit and our ever popular Hotspots and Chromebook kits. We are available Mondays and Tuesdays from 12 to 7 p.m. and from 10a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
