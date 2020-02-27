Programs for all ages:
Family Night: Bubble Magic with Professor Ron. Monday, March 9 at 6 p.m. Explore the Mysterious Science of Bubbles with "Professor Ron." Learn how to: Make super bubble solution with kitchen ingredients, design unique bubble wands in a scientific way, create bubbles larger than a watermelon, experience the world's first edible bubble and more.
Paracord Bracelets for Soldiers. Saturday, March 14 at 2 p.m. Join us in making paracord bracelets for Project Gratitude to be sent to our troops.
Homework Help Continues. Wednesdays throughout the school year from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Boost your knowledge and your grades. Get free homework assistance at your local library. If you interested in volunteering to be a homework helper, contact Donna Romeo at 707-894-5271.
American Sign Language (ASL) Mondays throughout March at 6:30 p.m. Learn basic sign language skills to better communicate with deaf and hard of hearing people. Class is for all ages.
Programs especially for kids:
Wee Read Storytime. (ages 0-36 months) Mondays at 10:30 a.m. and Preschool Storytime (ages 3-6) Mondays at 11:30 a.m. throughout March and on Wednesday, March 4, 11 and 18 at 10:30 a.m. is Family Storytime. These programs will be full of stories, songs and movement to help develop a love of reading. Note: No storytimes on Monday, March 23.
Bilingual Stories and Songs. Thursdays throughout March at 10:30 a.m. with a special Bilingual Storytime with Veronica on Wednesday, March 25 at 10:30 a.m. Come explore books, songs, rhymes and plays in English and Spanish
Family Yoga for ages 3-6. Tuesday, March 3 and 17 at 10:30 a.m. This is a high-energy class with simple yoga poses, cooperative games, breathing and relaxation exercises. Parents/caregivers are encouraged to participate.
Read to a Dog. Wednesday, March 4 and 18 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. assistance dogs for PALS (Paws as Loving Support) will be at the Cloverdale Library. Build confidence by reading aloud to a friendly dog.
Kids Yoga for ages 5-12. Thursday, March 12 and 26 at 3 p.m. This class introduces yoga poses using cooperative games, breathing and relaxation exercises, as well as encourages self-expression and building social skills.
Writing Club for Kids for ages 9 and up. Monday, March 9 at 3:30 p.m. Learn how to write a novel from a local author, Jennifer Lynn Alvarez, who leads the group.
Cascada de Flores for El Abuelo. Thursday March 19 at 2 p.m. This is a bilingual, participatory and original story told with music, dance and you.
Rock Steady Juggling. Saturday, March 21 at 10:30 a.m. Go with the Flow features juggling, comedy and magic to teach kids about water conservation.
Baby Sign Storytime. Tuesday, March 24 at 10:30 a.m. Join us for Signs, Stories and Songs Learn Sign Language from Certified Sign2Me Instructor, Clare Pryden. For Babies and Toddlers, with parents and caregivers.
Tween/Teen events:
Computer Lounge Tuesdays, throughout March, from 3:15 to 5 p.m. Tweens and teens can play interactive computer games with other players in the room or with players online.
Game On Friday, March 6 and 20 at 3 p.m. A place away from home where you can hang out with friends, eat snacks, and play video games. We will supply snacks, a Nintendo Switch, Switch games and the space to play them.
Teen Movie: “The Sun is Also a Star.” Friday, March 6 at 4 p.m. College bound romantic Daniel Bae and Jamaican-born Natasha Kingsley meet — and fall in love — over one magical day amidst the fervor and flurry of New York City. Rated PG-13. Runningtime: 100 minutes. Snacks provided.
Teen Trivia hosted by North Bay Trivia. Saturday, March 28 at 2 p.m. Come test your knowledge about topics including books, movies, and current events at this event. Prizes for the winning team and snacks for all.
Programs for adults:
Yoga. Mondays at 4:45 p.m. and Fridays at 10:30 a.m. throughout March. Join us for basic yoga and relaxation. Beginners are encouraged to attend and no experience is necessary.
One-on-One Technology Help. Saturdays throughout March from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Get free one-on-one help with a librarian. By appointment only. Sign up online, over the phone (707-894-5271), or in person at the Cloverdale Regional Library.
Free Blood Pressure Screening. Tuesday, March 3 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Heart disease is the leading cause of preventable death in Sonoma County and the United States. The Center for Well-Being is offering free blood pressure screenings in our lobby.
Emergency Preparedness: Sources of information and community support. Wednesday, March 4 at 6:30 p.m. Many have said the biggest indicator of how well you survive a disaster is what you knew, when you knew it, and how well you knew your neighbors. Participants will learn how to be alerted in a disaster and about local neighbor to neighbor groups preparing and supporting each other for emergencies. Let's get Sonoma Ready
Women’s History Month: Women War Correspondents WWII. Saturday, March 7 at 2 p.m. There were 127 brave World War II female war correspondents; many of these women went behind enemy lines to get "the scoop" in order to inform the people on the home front.
Book Discussion: “The Power” by Naomi Alderman. Tuesday, March 10 at 2 p.m. When a new force takes hold of the world, people from different areas of life are forced to cross paths in an alternate reality that gives women and teenage girls immense physical power that can cause pain and even death. Lending copies are available near the information desk. All are welcome
Sean Gaskell Concert. Wednesday, March 11 at 6 p.m. Join us in welcoming Sean Gaskell on the Kora, a 21-string harp from Gambia, West Africa. The Kora is a very melodic and seemingly peaceful instrument, which is contrary to its musical repertoire. Many songs tell ancient stories of war and hardship, while others praise people of high political status and those who helped expand the Mande Empire.
Master Gardeners: Native Trees of the North Bay. Saturday, March 14 at 10:30 a.m. Learn more details about which native trees are most suitable for your property: appropriate sizing, shapes and growth rates, and how each of these native trees can impact your own garden space.
Friends of the Cloverdale Library meeting. Tuesday, March 17 at 4 p.m. If you are interested in becoming an active member of the library, please join us.
Music of Joni Mitchel. Monday, March 23 at 7 p.m. The songs of Joni Mitchell glow with tradition, innovation and progression. Her poetry and musicality have inspired singer Kate Foley-Beining and Sonoma County jazz engines Tom Hayashi (drums), Tom Shader (bass) and Christian Foley-Beining (guitar) to honor Joni Mitchell with an imaginative musical homage.
Planet People Project: Rainwater Harvesting. Saturday, March 28 at 10:30 a.m. Have you been wondering how to incorporate rain barrels, tanks or water-saving earthworks (like swales or rain gardens) into your landscape? Come learn the benefits, principles, and practices of rainwater harvesting.
Donna Romeo is a librarian at the Cloverdale Regional Library.
