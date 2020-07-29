We offer curbside service from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday. However, if you can not get here during that time, please call between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. and we will gladly make an appointment for you to come pick up your items between 3 and 5 p.m.
Our dropbox is also open, but only on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until full. Note: it could take up to two weeks to check in your items as we quarantine all items for the safety of our staff and future borrowers.The library does not charge overdue fines. We are not accepting donations at this time.
Children’s programming is happening online at the Sonoma County Library’s Youtube channel.
Cloverdale has its own adult book group that meets the second Tuesday of the month at 2 pm via Zoom. We utilize online books as well as physical copies you can obtain at the library. For more information or to join us please email dromeo@sonomalibrary.org.
Don’t have a library card? You can apply for an e-card online at sonomalibrary.org. For more information on any of the above items or any questions you might have, please do not hesitate to call the library at 707-894-5271.
