Homework Help continues. Wednesdays throughout the school year from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Boost your knowledge and your grades. Get free homework assistance at your local library. If you interested in volunteering to be a Homework Helper, Contact Donna Romeo at 707-894-5271.
Programs especially for kids:
Wee Read Storytime. (ages 0 to 36 months) Mondays at 10:30 a.m. and Preschool Storytime (ages 3 to 6) Mondays at 11:30 a.m. throughout October. These programs will be full of stories, songs, and movement to help develop a love of reading.
Bilingual Stories and Songs. Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. throughout October. Come explore books, songs, rhymes and plays in English and Spanish.
Read to a Dog. Assistance dogs for PALS (Paws as Loving Support) will be at the Cloverdale Library Wednesday, Oct. 2 and 16 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Build confidence by reading aloud to a friendly dog. For beginning readers.
Family Yoga for ages 3 to 6. Tuesday, Oct. 1 and 15 at 10:30 a.m. This is a high-energy class with simple yoga poses, cooperative games, breathing and relaxation exercises. Parents/caregivers are encouraged to participate.
Kids Yoga for ages 5 to 12. Thursday, Oct. 10 and 24 at 2:30 p.m. This class introduces yoga poses using cooperative games, breathing and relaxation exercises, as well as encourages self-expression and building social skills.
Build Club. Friday, Oct. 11 at 3:30 p.m. Kids provide the creativity and the library provides the building materials. These may include Legos, K-Nex, Cubelets, etc.
Writing Club for Kids for ages 9 and up. Monday, Oct. 21 at 4 p.m. Learn how to write a novel from a local author, Jennifer Lynn Alvarez, who leads the group.
Tween/Teen events:
Teens Can Cook at the Library (ages 13 to 17) Saturday, Oct. 12 at 2 p.m. Learn how to make nori rolls with rice, tofu, seeds and veggies and a blueberry smoothie. This class requires pre-registration and a waiver form with parent/guardian signature.
Game On. Friday, Oct. 18 at 3:30 p.m. A place away from home where you can hang out with friends, eat snacks, and play video games. We will supply snacks, a Nintendo Switch, Switch games and the space to play them. Tweens and teens welcome.
Financial Aid 101. Saturday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. Financial aid experts from SRJC will provide overviews of the financial aid application process, including the types of aid available and how to navigate the aid process. They will also answer individual questions about the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) and the California Dream Act, and provide personal assistance with completing the online applications. We suggest you bring your 2018 Federal tax returns if you wish to complete your online FAFSA. A number of laptops will be available, or bring your own. Bilingual English and Spanish. For juniors and seniors in high school and their families.
Glow in the Dark Yoga for ages 13 to 17. Thursday, Oct. 24 at 4 p.m. Active and fun, the class helps teens release energy and develop strength, flexibility and focus in a social environment. Program is 60 minutes and mats are provided. Please register for this event.
Paint a Mini Pumpkin for Teens. Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 3:30 p.m. Fall is in the air. Paint a mini pumpkin masterpiece to take home. Bring your imagination; the library provides the rest.
Programs for adults:
One-on-One Technology Help. Saturdays throughout October from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Get free one-on-one help with a librarian. By appointment only. Sign up online, over the phone (707-894-5271), or in person at the Cloverdale Regional Library.
American Sign Language (ASL) Mondays throughout October at 6:30 p.m. Learn basic sign language skills to better communicate with deaf and hard of hearing people. Class is for all ages.
Yoga. Saturdays throughout October at noon. Join us for basic yoga and relaxation. Beginners are encouraged to attend and no experience is necessary. There will be no class on Oct. 5 due to the book sale.
Healthy Living at Your Library: Chair Yoga. Fridays at 10:30 a.m. starting Oct. 11. Maintain and regain mobility in this gentle form of yoga practiced while sitting on a chair. Class may include some standing with support. Breath work and mindful movement will accompany gentle strengthening and stretching.
Healthy Living at Your Library: Meditation and Stress Reduction. Wednesday, Oct. 16 and 23 at 6 p.m. Use movement, stillness, breath, visualization and sound to help calm, heal and balance your body, mind and spirit. These simple yet powerful meditation, relaxation and breathing techniques can be done seated, standing or lying down.
Book Discussion. Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 2 p.m. “Exit Pursued by a Bear” by E.K Johnston is this month’s book. At cheerleading camp, Hermione is drugged and raped. She has to deal with the rumors and the awkward reaction of her peers, while trying to remember what happened so that the guilty boy is brought to justice. Free and open to all. New members are always welcome. Lending copies available near the information desk.
Master Gardeners: Weed Management. Saturday, Oct. 12 at 10:30 a.m. Join DJ deProspero on how to manage those pesky weeds, while minimizing risks to people and the environment. DJ will cover how to manage common weeds whether you are growing vegetables, fruits or landscape plants.
Friends of the Cloverdale Library meeting. Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. If you are interested in becoming an active member of the library, please join us.
Climate Hope During Climate Change. Join Elaine Wellin, who teaches environmental sociology at Sonoma State University, and learn more about what we can do to make a difference for the future.
Ballet Folklórico Jazmin. Saturday, Oct. 26 at 4 p.m. Celebrating Hispanic Heritage while educating the community and preserving Mexico’s rich culture through song and dance.
Jubilee Klezmer. Monday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m.This ensemble performs rockin' Klezmer tunes, traditional Israeli dance numbers, and soulful Yiddish songs with local musicians Alby Kass (vocalist), Paul Alexander (clarinet), Sonia Tubridy (accordion), Juliette Javaheri (violin) and Richard Saunders (bass).
Donna Romeo is a librarian at the Cloverdale Regional Library.
