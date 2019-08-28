Homework Help is back. Wednesdays throughout the school year from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. starting on Sept. 4 boost your knowledge and your grades. Get free homework assistance at your local library. If you interested in volunteering to be a homework helper, contact Donna Romeo at 707-894-5271.
Back to School: Educator Party. Tuesday, Sept. 10 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Calling all educators.
· Learn about library resources to enrich your teaching and enhance learning
· Get or renew your Sonoma County Library educator card
· Meet Sonoma County Library librarians — your partners in education
· Enjoy light refreshments
The first 50 educators will receive a door prize. Homeschool parents and families are most welcome!
Programs especially for kids:
Wee Read Storytime. (ages 0 to 36 months) Mondays at 10:30 a.m. and Preschool Storytime (ages 3 to 6) Mondays at 11:30 a.m. throughout September. These programs will be full of stories, songs and movement to help develop a love of reading. There will be a special “S” is for “Space” story time on Sept. 30 at 11:30 a.m.
Bilingual Stories and Songs. Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. throughout September. Come explore books, songs, rhymes and plays in English and Spanish.
Read to a Dog. Assistance dogs for PALS (Paws as Loving Support) will be at the Cloverdale Library Wednesday, Sept. 4 and 18 from 1:30 – 2:30p.m. Build confidence by reading aloud to a friendly dog. For beginning readers.
Family Yoga for ages 3 to 6. Tuesday, Sept. 3 and 17 at 10:30 a.m. This is a high-energy class with simple yoga poses, cooperative games and breathing and relaxation exercises. Parents/caregivers are encouraged to participate. This program is 45 minutes and mats are provided.
Kids Yoga for ages 5 to 12. Thursday, Sept. 12 and 26 at 2:30 p.m. This class introduces yoga poses using cooperative games, breathing and relaxation exercises, as well as encourages self-expression and building social skills.
Build Club. Friday, Sept. 13 at 3:30 p.m. Kids provide the creativity and the library provides the building materials. These may include Legos, K-Nex, Cubelets, etc.
Writing Club for Kids for ages 9 and up. Monday, Sept. 16 at 4 p.m. Learn how to write a novel from local author Jennifer Lynn Alvarez, who leads the group.
Tween/Teen events:
The JC Transfer Option: A Path to College workshop. Saturday, Sept. 14 at 2 p.m. In this workshop, SRJC counselor Amy Merkel will provide an overview of the process of transferring from Santa Rosa Junior College to a four-year university. Designed for high school students and their parents. Please register for this event.
Game On! Friday Sept. 20 at 3:30 p.m. This is a place away from home where you can hang out with friends, eat snacks and play video games. We will supply snacks, a Nintendo Switch, Switch games and the space to play them. Tweens and teens welcome.
Nina LaCour author visit. Friday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. Please join us for a special presentation with young adult author, Nina LaCour. Through an examination of personal experiences and short excerpts from her work, Nina LaCour will offer insights into how life shapes art. Free. Recommended for ages 13 to 17 years.
Glow in the Dark Yoga for ages 13 to 17. Thursday, Sept. 26 at 4 p.m. Active and fun, the class helps teens release energy and develop strength, flexibility and focus in a social environment. Program is 60 minutes and mats are provided. Please register for this event.
Programs for adults:
Yoga. Saturdays throughout Sept. at noon. Join us for basic yoga and relaxation. Beginners are encouraged to attend and no experience is necessary.
One-on-One Technology Help. Saturdays throughout Sept. from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Get free one-on-one help with a librarian. By appointment only. Sign up online, over the phone (707-894-5271), or in person at the Cloverdale Regional Library.
Healthy Living at Your Library: Meditation and Stress Reduction. Wednesday, Sept. 4 and 18 at 6 p.m. Use movement, stillness, breath, visualization and sound to help calm, heal and balance your body, mind and spirit. These simple yet powerful meditation, relaxation and breathing techniques can be done seated, standing or lying down.
American Sign Language (ASL) Mondays throughout Sept. at 6:30 p.m. Learn basic sign language skills to better communicate with deaf and hard of hearing people. Class is for all ages.
Book Discussion. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 2 p.m. This month we will be discussing “The Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead, a magnificent tour de force chronicling a young slave's adventures as she makes a desperate bid for freedom in the antebellum South. Free and open to all. New members are always welcome. Lending copies available near the information desk.
Energy and Water Efficiency Workshop. Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. Join the County’s Energy and Sustainability Division for a free informational workshop to learn more about energy use at home and the benefits of making energy improvements. Come early for light refreshments, giveaways and door prizes.
Master Gardeners: Introduction to Bees. Saturday, Sept. 14 at 10:30 a.m. Make your landscape a magnet for native bees. Janet Calhoon will show the link between native bees and a healthy thriving garden. She will also demonstrate how to create and care for native bee houses.
Brazilian Guitar and Vocal Duo Benji and Rita. Monday, Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. Cinematic and refined, Benji & Rita channels the scents and sounds, the flora and fauna of the couple’s homelands, drawing on everything from samba and baião, waltz and pop, much as Brazilian popular composers have over the last five decades.
Friends of the Cloverdale Library meeting. Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 4 p.m. If you are interested in becoming an active member of the library, please join us.
Hispanic Heritage Month: Flamenco Music and Dance. Monday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. Flamenco music, song and dance featuring international recording artist and flamenco guitarist Mark Taylor with flamenco dancer and singer, Joelle Gonçalves.
Mindfulness, Meditation and Movement. Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. In this class, we will explore mindfulness and meditation techniques that help bring greater ease and wellbeing into our daily lives.
Hispanic Heritage Month: Tamale making workshop. Saturday, Sept. 28 at 3 p.m. This hands-on event will lead you through the tamale making process, provide you with tamales to finish cooking at home, and give ideas for future creations. Salome Arenas Ramirez, a cook with 50 years of experience will lead this program.
Manhattan Short Film Festival. Join us Monday, Sept. 30 from 5 to 8 p.m., when over 100,000 film lovers in over 350 cities across six continents gather in cinemas, museums and universities for one purpose — to view and vote on the Finalists' Films in the 22nd annual Manhattan Short Film Festival.
Donna Romeo is a librarian at the Cloverdale Regional Library.
