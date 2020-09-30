We are open for curbside and phone service from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you do not already have a library card we will help you get an eCard. You can check out items with this card including our popular wifi Hotspots, and Chromekits.
Can't decide what to read or watch? We can help with picking out items, getting an eBook or an Audiobook, streaming a movie or registering for one of our many virtual events. Please do not hesitate to call the library at 707-894-5271 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. If you call outside of these hours, leave a message and someone will return your call within 24 hours.
Our next adult book club is on Oct. 13 at 2 p.m. Join us for some lively discussions via zoom. This month will be on "Her Body and Other Parties" by Carmen Maria Machado. Call the library or register online at sonomalibrary.org. Please note the books are available for curbside pick up at the Cloverdale library or we will gladly help you get an eBook copy online.
Other live events include a system wide book talk on "White Fragility" by Robin Diangelo on Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. We also have a couple of programs especially for teens, a pride book club on Oct. 6 at 3:30 p.m. and a teen virtual book club on Oct. 13 at 3:30 p.m. This is just a few programs Sonoma County Library offers virtually. Please see our Events Calendar at sonomalibrary.org for information on a wide variety of events for all ages offered all month long.
