The Sonoma County Library features many virtual events and tutorials on our YouTube page. We have story times in three different languages, crafting at home and even science experiments you can do at home.
There is also a set of tutorials on how to access and use our online resources. There is something here for all ages!
To get there, try searching Sonoma County Library YouTube or type in this address: youtube.com/user/sonomalibrary If you are still having trouble finding our YouTube videos, please do not hesitate to call us at 707 894-5271. We are here to help from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Monday through Saturday. If you need to call outside of those hours, please leave a message and someone will return your call within 24 hours.
We are now accepting returns
Our book drop is open on Fridays and Saturdays only from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until the book drop is full. Once full, the book drop will re-open the following Friday so we can quarantine items safely. For safety, returns are quarantined and may not be "checked in" for up to a week. Please note no overdue fines are charged.
If you would like additional information about our services or need assistance, please call us or stop by during our curbside hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
