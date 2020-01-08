Scene Seen

Happy New Year, I hope everyone has that clear 2020 vision.
Local music rolls on, just down the road in Geyserville, when Cloverdale’s exponents of jazz, funk, Latin and blues grooves Big Blue House debuts at the Geyserville Gun Club on Saturday, Jan. 11. They’ll be mixing in some original tunes to go with their genre-bending takes on jazz classics. Make that short drive and support the local team. The show has a 9 p.m. start.
Sunday, Jan. 12, the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center presents a matinee performance by the highly acclaimed Delphi Trio. You don’t need to consult the Oracle to know that this trio is something special. Their list of festival and concert appearances around the country and the globe, both as the Delphi Trio and as support for other artists is quite awe-inspiring, and the critical acclaim laid lavishly upon them pays tribute to the excellence they have exhibited in those appearances. In the classic chamber trio format of piano, violin and cello, they draw from the rich European classical music tradition but see contemporary music as “the music of our time” and therefore deserving of feature presentation. It is indeed a coup to have musical artists of this caliber appearing in Cloverdale, kudos to the Performing Arts Center directors and sponsors. Tickets online at www.cloverdaleperformingarts.com. Downbeat is 2 p.m.
There’s something about three-part harmony singing that clearly illustrates the phrase “greater than the sum of its parts.” When three voices combine the way the Rainbow Girls do, tones produce overtones and something sublime and heart-breakingly beautiful arises that is truly exponentially beyond the mere sound of singing. Add to that some serious instrumental chops on guitar, dobro and string bass, and you have the Rainbow Girls, a very strong trio playing that genre known as Americana. Thursday, Jan. 16, these North Bay residents will be making the trek to Cloverdale to play at the Arts Alliance Americana Night. The sense of fun and joy in their music is infectious, a bug going around that you’ll actually want to catch.
Arts Alliance shows start at 7:30 p.m., tickets at the door, at the Arts Alliance, or online at www.cloverdaleartsalliance.org.”
Also at the Arts Alliance, local legend Bobby Lee leads the Beatles Musical Workshop on Thursday, Jan. 23. Musicians and listener alike will love to learn how the songs were recorded, learn the actual parts played, and have a go at actually playing the songs themselves. From 7 to 9 p.m.
Support live music in Cloverdale Remember, they call it “playing” music, but it ain’t nothin’ but hard work, years of it and having an appreciative, supportive audience is what makes it all worth it.
Paul Schneider lives and writes and plays music in Cloverdale and other Sonoma County venues. He can be reached at pschneider2017@gmail.com.
