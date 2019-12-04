Scene Seen

The holiday season is upon us, here’s hoping everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving. The Cloverdale Winter Festival kicks the Christmas countdown off on Friday, Dec. 6, with a street fair complete with a visit from Santa at the Plaza and vendor booths inside local businesses. There will be live music at the Trading Post from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and at Speed of Sound Music.
To help ring in the holiday season, the Healdsburg Community Band will be playing a Christmas concert at the Cloverdale Veteran’s Memorial Building on Dec. 14 at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 5, the Cloverdale Arts Alliance presents powerhouse vocalist Paula Harris. Harris is naturally gifted with an amazing voice, but she works hard to develop that gift and it shows. Flawless technique combines with pure talent to produce a stunning range of expression and artistry across a wide array of song styles. And her band is smoking hot, too, true jazz cats who know how to back a vocalist but can kick it up a notch when it’s their time to shine, too.
Saturday, Dec. 14, Blues Night with the Blue Lights, local band keeping the blues fuse lit, mixing in different styles, too. You never know who might show up.
On Dec. 19, Americana Night brings a rare treat to town, Sam Chase and the Untraditional. I’ve heard Sam interviewed on KRSH, he’s hilarious but obviously intelligent and insightful. “Americana” has become a catch-all term for new takes on American traditional music. Well, this band is named “The Untraditional,” so that should be a clue. Their promo shot depicts people holding several “traditional” looking instruments, but their bio says they all grew up on “a steady diet of punk rock.” Myself, I’ve always felt there was a kinship between those forms, folk and punk, what with social critique being a key element in both — find out how far they’ll take it!
Arts Alliance shows start at 7:30 p.m., tickets at the door, at the Arts Alliance, or online at www.cloverdaleartsalliance.org.
Music Workshops continue at the Arts Alliance in December. Dec. 11 is the Musical Workshop, now in its eighth offering an all-levels approach to learning guitar and singing skills through jamming on simple songs. There won’t be a Jazz Workshop, though, since it would be on Dec. 25, and there’s a conflict with that date. On Dec. 26 the Workshop makes its move to the fourth Thursday of the month. Come play and sing through songs from the greatest band of all time, led by maestro Bobby Lee. Emphasis in workshops is on fun and creativity, on a backbone of solid methodology. From 7 to 9 p.m.
Speaking of music workshops, I see where the Cloverdale Library is continuing their ukulele workshops, but by the time you read this, it will have happened already on Monday, Dec. 2. Keep an eye out for the next meeting, get some aloha spirit and some musical expression happening in your life.
Playing music is just good for people, and in this season of giving, I want to mention again the efforts by the Arts Alliance to support music education and participation for young people. Music education has been clinically shown to facilitate learning and intellectual development on many levels, especially in young people, and this is an important program to support. Maybe there’s an old instrument gathering dust in your attic or somewhere else in your house. That instrument wants to be played. This is a way to find a new home for it. Check it out.
There are no musical events happening this month at the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, but plenty of quality theater. Check it out at www.cloverdaleperformingarts.com.
Support live music in Cloverdale Remember, they call it “playing” music, but it ain’t nothin’ but hard work, years of it and having an appreciative, supportive audience is what makes it all worth it.
Paul Schneider lives and writes and plays music in Cloverdale and other Sonoma County venues. He can be reached at pschneider2017@gmail.com.
