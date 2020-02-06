Scene Seen

February is here, which means Valentine’s Day, pitchers and catchers report and The Cloverdale Citrus Fair. There is quite a juicy line-up of music this year, kicking off on Friday, Feb. 14, with Cloverdale’s premier exponents of classic rock ’n’ roll, Rock On A Roll. Yeah, they can play those classic rock tunes note for note, but they can give ’em their own stamp, too, they’re not just “live karaoke.” From the Allmann Brothers to ZZ Top, they cover it all, a veritable classic rock encyclopedia.
Who said “you will never hear surf music again?” Saturday, Feb. 15, Summer Beach Party will live up to their name with all the “fun in the sun” classics from the likes of the Beach Boys and other purveyors of the sand ’n’ surf school of rock. Summer can’t come soon enough, in fact, it’s already here. Summer Beach Party, baby, come and see.
Rounding out the line-up on Saturday, Feb. 15, is The Hots, who like to warn that, “This is not your Mama’s Cover Band.” And unless your mama could play tunes by The Beatles, Britney Spears and Metallica all in the same set, that is probably a very true statement. Can’t wait to hear just how far they take it.
Sunday, Feb. 16, check out Mariachi Baragan. Trumpets and violins, I can hear in the distance, they’re playing mariachi music. Originally from Jalisco, Mexico, this Santa Rosa-based band brings the eclectic mix of instruments and cultures that is the mariachi universe to audiences all over the Bay Area, and now here at the Cloverdale Citrus Fair. Also appearing will be Ballet Folklorico, traditional music and dance from Mexico.
Four days of fun and music wraps up Monday, Feb. 17. As long as people are dancing, it’s still the weekend. Come check out Clean Sweep, all the way from Lakeport. R&B, funk, blues, music sure to get that dance floor crowded, and wrap up this years Citrus Fair in style.
The musical offerings at the Cloverdale Arts Alliance get the month started strong on Thursday, Feb. 6, with Oakland’s Five Ten. An all-star line-up of musicians well-versed in jazz, funk, Latin and various other styles, they even feature a virtuoso on steel drums, for that Caribbean flavor. These guys are so daring they even do a jazz instrumental version of the all-time grunge classic, Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit.” Now that is eclecticism.
Saturday, Feb. 8, it’s Blues Night with the Blue Lights.
Thursday, Feb. 20 it’s Ashleigh Flynn & the Riveters for this month’s Americana Night. They reference Bay Area icon Rosie the Riveter on their website, and they do Rosie proud with an all-female band that really rocks while keepin’ it country, too. Ashleigh herself has been described as a “cross between the Indigo Girls and Johnny Cash,” and ya’ can’t go wrong with that musical mash-up.
Arts Alliance shows start at 7:30 p.m., tickets at the door, at the Arts Alliance or online at cloverdaleartsalliance.org.
The Cloverdale Performing Arts Center welcomes home local-girl-made-good Katharine Gunnink on Thursday, Feb. 6, and Saturday, Feb. 8, both shows at 7:30 p.m. She has been making a name for herself in operatic venues stateside and worldwide, “from Rome to Aspen.” She will be performing a wide range of “Opera’s Greatest Hits,” accompanied by virtuoso pianist Robert Mellicaone, who is also assistant conductor of the San Francisco Opera.
Tickets online at cloverdaleperformingarts.com.
Shout-out to The Coolers, rumor has it they’ve disbanded. Sorry to hear that, I dug those guys, one of the few bands I’ve ever seen that could actually pull off Dire Straits “Sultans of Swing.”
Support live music in Cloverdale Remember, they call it “playing” music, but it ain’t nothin’ but hard work, years of it, and having an appreciative, supportive audience is what makes it all worth it.
Paul Schneider lives and writes and plays music in Cloverdale and other Sonoma County venues. He can be reached at pschneider2017@gmail.com.
