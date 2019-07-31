Scene Seen

Summer time, and the Friday nights are live in Cloverdale. The home stretch of music looks mighty fine, starting with Roy Rogers and the Delta Rhythm Kings on Aug. 2. Northern California’s own Roy Rogers is a true master of slide guitar, right up there, in my opinion, with Duane Allmann or anybody else one could mention. He’s been playing his true blues for decades now, and still going strong. If you love classic down-home blues music (and who doesn’t?) make sure to be there.
On Aug. 9, get your retro on with Royal Jelly Jive. Drawing from the jitter-bug era 30s and 40s, they play faithful renditions of a classic style, fronted by a vocalist who really knows how to interpret this material in a modern manner that still echoes the era eerily, like she was somehow actually there.
The label “Celtic rock” can be confusing — Rory Gallagher? U-2? The Undertones? Dexy’s Midnight Runners? — but all you really need to know these days is the name Young Dubliners. Aug. 16, get ready for a blend of traditional acoustic instruments such as violin, mandolin, and harmonica along with good ol’ electric guitar, bass and drums and lots of fierce rootsy spirit. Eight albums under their belts and going strong, they are on tour and making a stop in Cloverdale that is sure to be a rousing good time.
The all-star game happened in July, but DJ Williams Shots Fired has it going into extras innings. Featuring current or former members of Dave Matthews Band, Trey Anastasio Band, Slightly Stoopid, Greyboy Allstars, Soulive, Dumpstaphunk, and Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, this band is out to funkify, and boy, do they deliver. On Aug. 23, everybody get up and dance, no sitting down allowed.
All good things must come to an end, but as long as that end features Tommy Castro and the Painkillers, you know it will go out with a party. On Aug. 30, long-time Bay Area favorite Tommy Castro brings his incendiary guitar playing and soulful vocals to the Plaza along with his rock-solid backing band. Send the summer off in style with this much-beloved blues artist. He is the real deal, and isn’t afraid to tackle social issues with his lyrics. But mostly, he just wants to rock you till you drop, enough to last you until next summer.
Friday Night Live is produced by the Cloverdale Arts Alliance, and is yet another example of the excellent work they do to support the Arts in Cloverdale. cloverdaleartsalliance.org.
Got a thirst for live music on a night other than Friday? Head on down to Cloverdale Ale Co., also known as Ruth McGowan’s Brew Pub, and satisfy that thirst with some fine locally-brewed ales and some fine local music. Aug. 8 is Jazz Thursday, with Big Blue House putting on their monthly feast of jazz, funk and blues, always with a new wrinkle to offer, keeping it fresh and faithful. The music starts at 6 p.m.
On Saturday, Aug. 10 it’s rock n’ roll with the Gee Too Band, music starts at 6:30 p.m.
On Aug. 24, the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center presents SonoMusette, a Sonoma County-based ensemble prowling the late-night streets of 1930s Paris, when artists like Django Reinhardt and Edith Piaf were weaving the hot sounds of American jazz with their own rich Gallic musical heritage and coming up with something that endures to this day. The very fine setting of the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center should be an excellent place to drink in the romance of those times. The current “gypsy jazz” craze came out of this tradition, and this group is a premier proponent of this genre. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets at the door or online at cloverdaleperformingarts.com.
Support live music in Cloverdale. Remember, they call it “playing” music, but it ain’t nothin’ but hard work, years of it and having an appreciative, supportive audience is what makes it all worth it.
Paul Schneider lives and writes and plays music in Cloverdale and other Sonoma County venues. He can be reached at pschneider2017@gmail.com. If you have a musical event, please send over information.
