Scene Seen

Hello, goodbye, hello, goodbye — hello to a new local music store, goodbye to a treasured local music venue.
Hello to Speed of Sound Music, newly minted at 207 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Owned and operated by Ron Charlesworth, Speed of Sound will be offering instruments, gear, lessons and a musical culture for locals. Ron describes his philosophy as this: “Our mission is to serve and connect the local community of musicians — young and old, professional and amateur — through education, instruments and application.”
Best of all, local cats won’t have to drive to Healdsburg for strings, picks, valve oil, etc. anymore. (Not that there’s anything wrong with Healdsburg.) Looking forward to Speed of Sound becoming a long-time, valuable contributor to musical culture here in Cloverdale. Hello, lessons for young people.
Goodbye to live music at Cloverdale Ale Company, or at least that’s the word on the street. Friday, Sept. 27 saw a flowering of local musicians and music fans having one last rave-up in the venerable back room, and while it may not have been the Closing Days of the Fillmore, it was live and lively and everyone felt the love.
The philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche wrote that “Without music, life would be a mistake”... and that “Music…is beyond and prior to all phenomena”. Now, Nietzsche may have been a guy with a lot of issues, but I think he was onto something here. If you think about it, an important event in our development in the womb is the emergence of a heartbeat. That is the beginning of rhythm. And when we come into this world, we send a voice, we give a cry and that is the beginning of song, and of melody. For these reasons, music is at the core of human development, and of human consciousness. That is why it affects us so deeply, touching emotions of joy, melancholy, ecstasy and love, and urges us to dance. In my opinion, no other art form is quite so primeval and powerful. I fervently hope that the new owners will not literally send tanks into the back room, but instead will preserve and protect this treasure, this vital resource, the back music room at Cloverdale Ale Company.
Speaking of promoting live local music, the patio at Kelley and Young tasting room is your destination spot for Sunday afternoon music, wine and delicious tapas, from 1 to 4 p.m. Stop by any Sunday and see who’s playing, or mark your calendar for Oct. 20 when the Big Blue House Trio will be bringin’ the swingin’.
And with the return of autumn weather, we also get the return of The Jazz Club at the Arts Alliance. Thursday, Oct. 3, it’s widely hailed up-and-coming jazz vocalist Tiffany Austin. Thursday, Oct. 17 Americana Night returns with folk singer-songwriter Gwyneth Moreland and Saturday, Oct. 12, the Blue Lights do their thing at Blues Night.
Arts Alliance shows start at 7:30 p.m., tickets at the door, at the Arts Alliance or online at cloverdaleartsalliance.org.
I should also mention the opportunities for musical learning offered at the Cloverdale Arts Alliance. Oct. 9 is the Musical Workshop, now in its eighth year, led by long-time local luminary Dave Garland, offering an all-levels approach to learning guitar and singing skills through jamming on simple songs. Oct. 24 is the Beatles Workshop, led by the legendary Bobby Lee and Oct. 30 is the Jazz Workshop, for those who want to expand their musical vocabulary to include improvisation in the jazz style. Workshops begin at 7 p.m. and are free of charge. Emphasis in all workshops is on fun and creativity, on a backbone of solid methodology.
I also want to highlight efforts by the Arts Alliance to support music education and participation for young people. Music education has been proven to facilitate learning and intellectual development on many levels, and this is an important program to support. Maybe there’s an old instrument gathering dust in your attic or somewhere else in your house. That instrument wants to be played. This is a way to find a new home for it. Check it out.
Support Live Music in Cloverdale! Remember, they call it “playing” music, but it ain’t nothin’ but hard work, years of it and having an appreciative, supportive audience is what makes it all worth it.
Paul Schneider lives and writes and plays music in Cloverdale and other Sonoma County venues. He can be reached at pschneider2017@gmail.com.
